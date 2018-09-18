Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth threatens to leave the house after fellow contestants blame him for failure of task

Within just two days of being in Bigg Boss, Sreesanth has already threatened to leave the house. In the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, former cricketer refuses to participate in a task causing Bigg Boss to call it off.

According to Indian Express, single contestants will challenge the pairs in a BB Press Conference task and both parties will debate why they deserve to stay in the house. Former contestant Shilpa Shinde and visitor Karan Patel take on the role of the moderators. As seen in the above clips, Sreesanth refuses to say anything despite the housemates' repeated requests and Bigg Boss' warning.

The housemates later express their disappointment leading to an argument between sisters Saba and Somi Khan and the cricketer. While Karanvir Bohra is seen trying to pacify him and make him understand the importance of the task, Sreesanth barges outdoors and demands Bigg Boss let him out of the house.

This year's edition of the reality show features the concept of 'vichita jodis' or unique pairs. The house located in Lonavala, 80 km from Mumbai, the house of Bigg Boss 12 has a beach theme to give the contestants the Goa "feel".

