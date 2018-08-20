Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan teases the types of 'jodis' expected to be part of upcoming season

Salman Khan has returned with a new teaser of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss introducing the type of pairs the audience should expect to see on the reality show. The contestants on the show will not be limited to just couples as the teaser features a hilarious take on an uncle and his obedient nephew's relationship in a rural setting.

CEO of Colors Raj Nayak shared the latest promo on Twitter on 18 August.

According to DNA, actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Vibha Chibber and son Puru Chibber, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, Danny D and Mahika Sharma were some of the pairs who were approached for the show. However, this list has not been officially confirmed by the makers yet.

Indian Express writes that the first episode may feature Khan's brother Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, who will be making their Bollywood debut soon with Loveratri.

More promos for Bigg Boss will be rolled out this month, which will have Khan in different avatars. The show will premiere on 16 September on Colors TV.

