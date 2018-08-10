Bigg Boss 12 logo unveiled, deleted hours later; Katrina Kaif may co-host reality show with Salman Khan

While one of the most controversial shows on the Indian television, Bigg Boss gears up for its latest season on Colors TV, the logo for the twelfth season has been spotted. Posted on the show's official Twitter account, the logo was deleted after a few hours. Going by the construction of the logo, it feels like a mix of two colours, blue and orange; representing a combination of fire and ice.

While the reality show occurs in October annually, this year's season has been preponed and slated for a September premiere, as reported by Bollywood Life.

Salman, who is often regarded as the most popular Bigg Boss host, might be joined by actress Katrina Kaif as the co-host, if reports are to be believed.

A source close to the show told Mirror, "Salman has already blocked his dates to shoot the promotional videos in the first week of August. They will be shot at Mehboob Studios. As per current discussions, the Bigg Boss 12 finale will happen around the last week of December." Mumbai Mirror also reports that auditions for the upcoming season of the reality show have been going on for the past few months and will have 'jodis' (couples) as contestants.

The channel is currently inviting applications for auditions. The show, as per a Bollywood Life report, will feature seven pairs of celebrities and seven pairs of non-celebrities. Personalities, including Ishqbaaaz actress Srishty Rode and MTV Splitsvilla contestant Scarlett M Rose, could be seen taking part in this year's instalment.

The finale of Dus Ka Dum is expected to air in August and the makers of Bigg Boss are planning a mid-September premiere,

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 17:14 PM