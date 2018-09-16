“I will do my riyaz, yoga, walk on the treadmill and I am glad that they have provided me with the facilities. I will be with them like a family member. It will be an interesting experience,” he told PTI.
TV actress Deepika Kakkar speaks about her upcoming stint in the house
Talking about her strategy for Bigg Boss 12, Dipika told PTI, “I don’t have to do Bigg Boss because I am out of work or I want to get more work. In spite of working in the industry for 20 years, people don’t know me. It is not right. I have been known as snooty and introvert. I need to be part of the show for myself rather than getting work.”
The main living area of the house
The bedroom of the Bigg Boss house
Viacom18 COO on Bigg Boss 12
Talking about Bigg Boss 12, Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak said in a recent statement, “Bigg Boss is a classic example of disruptive-innovation. The show has not only earned us a loyal audience base over the years but has also earned us rich dividends in terms of our partnerships and alliances. Such is the success story of Bigg Boss that it has hit the right chords in whichever language it has been adapted to. The concept has remarkable potential and through the years we have been able to improvise it with newer themes, elements and faces. The buzz for this season has been overwhelming."
Potential list of contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house
According to several media reports, the list of contestants are:
Karanvir Bora
Dipika Kakkar
S Sreesanth
Neha Pendse
Srishti Rode
Anup Jalota
Jasleen Matharu
The rest of the contestants will be revealed on the launch of the show at 9:00 pm on 16 September.
This year, the 12th season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, has a beach theme and house. Located in Lonavala, 80 km from Mumbai, the house of Bigg Boss 12 will give 17 contestants the Goa "feel".
A major innovation introduced in this season is the concept of jodis (couples).The pairs will battle it out to survive 100+ days under the constant glare of 89 cameras and host, superstar Salman Khan’s supervision. This luxurious home, adorned with outlandish and aesthetic elements, covered in lively hues of blues, turquoise, teal and pearl ice has been designed by art director and Bollywood’s design expert, Omung Kumar.
The National Award-winning filmmaker said that it took over 200 workers to erect the structure in a three month span.
However, according to Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, it isn’t going to be so easy for the contestants even as they will be "lured by the beachy tranquil décor". “The out-of-the-box tasks will quickly pull them back to reality.
"This year, we have planned new twists and surprises for contestants that will test their compatibility, resilience and showcase their ability to bring the best or worst out of each other,” said Rege. Adds Omung, “And hopefully the hues will be soothing to the eyes and help the contestants maintain a calm demeanor."