Bigg Boss 12 launch LIVE updates: Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth, Anup Jalota among confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show

This year, the 12th season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, has a beach theme and house. Located in Lonavala, 80 km from Mumbai, the house of Bigg Boss 12 will give 17 contestants the Goa "feel".

A major innovation introduced in this season is the concept of jodis (couples).The pairs will battle it out to survive 100+ days under the constant glare of 89 cameras and host, superstar Salman Khan’s supervision. This luxurious home, adorned with outlandish and aesthetic elements, covered in lively hues of blues, turquoise, teal and pearl ice has been designed by art director and Bollywood’s design expert, Omung Kumar.

The National Award-winning filmmaker said that it took over 200 workers to erect the structure in a three month span.

However, according to Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, it isn’t going to be so easy for the contestants even as they will be "lured by the beachy tranquil décor". “The out-of-the-box tasks will quickly pull them back to reality.

"This year, we have planned new twists and surprises for contestants that will test their compatibility, resilience and showcase their ability to bring the best or worst out of each other,” said Rege. Adds Omung, “And hopefully the hues will be soothing to the eyes and help the contestants maintain a calm demeanor."

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 20:22 PM