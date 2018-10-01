Bigg Boss 12 evicted jodi Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik: We didn't get to know each other well before the show

Bigg Boss 12 saw the first elimination of the season. Jodi Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma were evicted by show host Salman Khan on Saturday’s episode of the reality show. While Kriti and Roshmi, who were the first captains of the house, seemed quite strong, confident and promising as compared to many others on the show, their continuous rule-breaking led them to lose their immunity and getting nominated.

Both are obviously disappointed. “This was definitely unexpected. I was seen everywhere in the house, so I thought everything was going fine. Besides first captains, we were seen as sanchalaks and Rajkumaris as well. Actually we were there everywhere,” says Kriti. “I am not feeling good about my eviction. I think I deserved to stay much longer in the house,” adds Roshmi.

The jodi entered the house after being chosen by fans from the Outhouse. Since they came in with different partners, we wanted to know if the lack of bond and chemistry got them eliminated from the show within a fortnight.

Roshmi, without mincing words, says she regretted being paired with Kriti. “I have a very strong presence of mind and if I find that someone is planning to target me, I will not give them a chance. I didn’t know that was Kriti’s weakness so I am bit disappointed with the pairing,” says Roshmi, further explaining, "Kriti and I were chosen on the stage and we hardly knew each other. Every other jodi in the house had a certain bond with each other and they know their flaws and strengths really well. We didn’t get that opportunity to get to know each other well before the show. I was meeting my partner for the first time with all the other contestants. She made lots of mistakes, sometimes intentionally and sometimes because of her carelessness. Half the time people got to see me correcting her mistakes. So they got wrong vibes from her.”

Kriti, too, is quite blunt in voicing her thoughts and opinion. She says, “There are so many people in the house who are not active. Celebrity contestants like Srishty and Neha were not seen much on television, which is the feedback we got from Vikas Gupta (Bigg Boss 2017 contestant). Probably they are playing safe and they are also relaxed because of their fan base. Amongst lakhs and crores of people, I got a chance to go inside the house and this makes me feel fortunate.”

“After the Bigg Boss press conference task where we defeated Karanvir, we got noticed as strong contenders. The housemates took us as a threat. And in the second week, Bigg Boss nominated us directly for not following the rules. That also gave the housemates a reason to nominate us for the action eviction. And since not many people were in our favour as captains, they decided to chuck us out of the game," says Kriti.

Meanwhile, Roshmi gives her take on the celebrity contestants in the show. She feels Dipika was genuine, whereas Srishty was jovial but impulsive and Sreesanth’s "a great guy but too emotional and short tempered". “I don’t know how will he manage in the show,” she says. However, she found Karanvir a bit mean with a political mind. “He knows when to use things in his favour. He does things for his benefit. Kriti was caught discussing nominations with Karanvir. In fact, she wasn’t even asking him to save her. She just asked him to consider since they had good equation. Karanvir was equally involved in that conversation. Kriti became an easy target after that. She would say anything to anybody without considering and that would backfire on her. Somewhere people only wanted me to be the captain and they weren’t too convinced with Kriti,” says Roshmi.

When asked if she disliked anyone in the house, and Kriti replied, “Not really. I got along well with everyone. Everybody used to call me the life of the party because I am a very cheerful person. I like Saba Khan but I have noticed that she instigates people in the house. Karanvir portrayed me as a villain inside the house and blamed me for discussing the nomination but nothing of that sort happened.”

And Kriti, who has heard that former MTV Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana will enter the house as wild card on Monday, hopes that she gets one more chance and she is sent back inside the house soon. “If I had entered the house with Surbhi, it would have worked for us because people really loved us in Roadies. We could have created dhamaka inside the house. I just hope they send me back,” she says excitedly.

Roshmi, who’s a businesswoman and also aspires to become an actress, would like to go back into the house if given an opportunity. “I am huge fan of Bigg Boss. If there was no Jodi concept, I would have lasted longer, or even won the show because as an individual, I am really strong. And I would have got more opportunities in the industry. Given a chance, I would love to be an actress. I am an entrepreneur. I manufacture small leather goods. I will not let go off it. I would love to be an actress and simultaneously do my business as well,” she says.

