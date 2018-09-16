Bigg Boss 12: Art director Omung Kumar decodes this season's beach themed house

Colors’ biggest reality show Bigg Boss 12 launches today (16 September) and amidst the dreamy beach theme, the show will pack a punch with its‘vichitra’ jodis. The pairs will battle it out to survive 100+ days under the constant glare of 89 cameras and host, superstar Salman Khan’s supervision. This luxurious home, adorned with outlandish and aesthetic elements, covered in lively hues of blues, turquoise, teal and pearl ice has been designed by art director and Bollywood’s design expert, Omung Kumar.

“Last year, when we left the house, we had decided the theme of beach-house for this year. It has lent to different elements like the underwater mystique to the décor with a lot of shells and watery tones to bring out the beauty of the sea. Designing the Bigg Boss house is always a great play, and if the theme is decided beforehand then the launch of the show can be different, that place from where Salman talks can be designed accordingly. Also, designing the house becomes relatively easier,” says Kumar.

“Themed around a modern, luxurious, holiday destination, the entire house will be a visual treat for the viewers. With the picturesque elements all over the Bigg Boss house, one will feel like they have entered a vibrant aquatic castle. From colorfully modern to tastefully rustic, these spaces showcase the best of a seaside decor. If you want to experience coastal living, you will find plenty of inspiration here," he added.

For Omung, the confession room is the highlight this season. “Because of the colour, texture and pattern, it is like you are sitting inside a bohemian tent, on a 'throne', and having a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss under the sky. Just that the backrest of the seat is a bit uncomfortable, it is made out of tree twigs. Beaded embellishments, tassels, colourful lanterns, cushions, a low wooden table adds to flare and elegance of the space. The goal is to make this room reflect the contestants' spontaneity and make them pour their hearts out,” says Omung, who, along with his wife, Vanita, production designer, takes two months to design the house which happens during monsoon.

Every year, Omung says, the biggest challenge is to cover the big beam in the grand, spacious living room, in an innovative manner. “For that we have well-crafted sea creatures on the walls and a huge tree trunk with glowing fairy lights and millions of small shells, along with potpourri hanging that adds to the exuberance and charm of the room. The collection of sea creatures like seahorse, starfish, oysters...flanked on one of the walls gives a coastal feel to the space, as does beneath the vanity. It feels as if you are sitting under a starlit sky,” says the art director, who has tried to use boat shape in different variations. “Boat forms can be used on the ceiling to make a lampshade, or on the walls to make a bookshelf and if cut into half it can be placed in the lounge area,” he says, further adding, “The living room is designed by bringing together eclectic pieces to cultivate that extra homely feeling. Vibrant citrus seating livens up the living room and pairs well with the whitewashed wooden wall paneling.”

However, according to Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, it isn’t going to be so easy for the contestants even as they will be "lured by the beachy tranquil décor". “The out-of-the-box tasks will quickly pull them back to reality. This year, we have planned new twists and surprises for contestants that will test their compatibility, resilience and showcase their ability to bring the best or worst out of each other,” said Rege. Adds Omung, “And hopefully the hues will be soothing to the eyes and help the contestants maintain a calm demeanor."

Since the kitchen is one of the most important spaces as lot of time is spent in the area for what one may call 'kitchen politics', wooden shutters, mounted sequin dolphins and the colourful crockery makes the kitchen and dining area seem in sync with the rest of the house. A huge wooden boat hung upside down over the enormous dining table is a chandelier and is definitely a masterpiece. “The kitchen plays a huge role in the show especially since there is this superstition, the thumb rule, that whoever rules the kitchen, or whoever cooks for everyone wins the season,” laughs Rege.

With more double beds than single ones as the contestants will come in pairs, one of the walls in the bedroom create an illusion of underwater with sea animals painted on it. “The bedroom theme is underwater and it will give them the feeling as if their bed is in water. Shades of blue makes you feel as if you are dancing with the waves. Also, it will depend upon the contestants that who will get to occupy single or double bed. They will have to invent and reinvent for that,” says Omung.

Coming to the swimming pool, that sandy beach feel has been added subtly to it, says Omung. “We cut the pool and introduced a bit of slope which becomes sand and brings the Goa feel in a small way,” he says. Besides the pool, the porch area has a gym in one corner and a special porch seating designed in the shape of a boat. “At this perfect setting, I guess secrets will be shared, conversations will get friendlier and there could be even romantic moments under the starlit sky. In fact, the varied hues and shack-ish furniture, sets an informal backdrop and will add more zest to their leisure sessions,” says Omung, who decided to give some extra storage for the contestants to keep their clothes neatly.

"Last time it was our fault. With so many clothes collecting in four months, it gets quite messy. There was some fun, too, in that messiness but I would get really worked up at times and convey to Salman to tell the housemates to keep the house clean. So, just before the bathroom area we have innovated a place for extra storage," he says. "But, of course, there is a conversation point when somebody throws wet towel on bed, then the other person complains and taunts," adds Omung.

But, in the midst of all this outdoor fun and games, there is also a bleak area of darkness - the 'kaalkothri’ where contestants who go against the rules of the show face 'imprisonment'. “Obviously, we couldn’t bring any beach elements in jail or else the housemates would love to go inside and spend time there. It’s as dirty and dangerous,” concludes Omung.

