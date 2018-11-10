Bigg Boss 12, 9 November, Day 54 written updates: Karanvir becomes captain; Surbhi-Romil get into a fight

The fight for power can be unpredictable and one can forget to be grounded. Post the Diwali fervour, the winners of the luxury budget task, Karanvir, Romil, Somi and Megha were given a challenge to fight it out and become the most important person in the house: The captain. In the garden area, four zones were created within a square where red, yellow and blue were marked as the borders. The top four, during each round, had to walk around each defined zone with a bowl in their hands, filled with coloured water. They had to strategically drop the water in the opposition’s bowl. The buzzer would ring after each round, and the one with the least amount of water would be eliminated. Dipika was the sanchalak of the task.

The determination to win and to fight in true competitive spirit took over the contestants, and they all geared up to take the battle head on. Megha aggressively broke Somi’s bowl and therefore in frustration Somi’s angry reaction halted the game for some time. The round created chaos within the contenders and Dipika was put in a dilemma and couldn’t declare who she had to eliminate. After a lot of discussion, she finally came to a conclusion and had Somi step out from the task. Surbhi stood up for Somi and blamed Dipika for changing her stance. Soon after, Srishty and Somi got into a heated exchange.

The second leg began with Megha, Karanvir and Romil taking the round and it was Megha who got eliminated this time. Next up were Karanvir and Romil. who fought it out during the task and when Karanvir's bowl fell, a few drops of water were still there while Romil's bowl was completely empty upon falling on the floor. Karanvir finally won the task and became the new captain of the house.

Surbhi and Somi later said that Dipika didn't do her job properly and was unfair during the captaincy task. Sreesanth, too, kept adding fuel to the fire and said Dipika cheated in the task. Romil then recreated the task and claimed that Dipika made Karanvir win the task by cheating. Romil insisted that when Karanvir's bowl fell on the ground, it was all empty. He alleged that he picked up the bowl and filled it with a few drops of water from the ground. Karanvir and Dipika, however, continued to refute the accusations. Sreesanth then pointed fingers at Dipika and Karanvir over the task and Dipika walked off saying, "I am still your sister."

Karanvir then got emotional and opened up to Deepak saying he wanted a friendship like the commoners had. He said the celebrities did not value money, relationships and not even friendship and broke down in tears. Jasleen then discussed Sreesanth's “confusing behaviour” with Surbhi and Romil. Soon after, Surbhi broke down while singing 'Yaaron Dosti...' making other commoners emotional too.

Karanvir took over the responsibilities of Diwali and Bigg Boss had a special surprise for them. On the occasion of Diwali, Bigg Boss treated the contestants to delicious food while sending them wishes for the day. Rohit stole gulab jaamun for Srishty, leaving Megha and Dipika angry. Rohit got furious and said he wouldn't eat while Jasleen, Dipika and Srishty fed him.

Dipika handed over handmade red bracelets to the 'happy club' comprising Romil, Somi, Deepak and Surbhi and got emotional for the four of them. Srishty then gossiped with Shivashish and said she did not understand why Dipika and Megha were crying.

Suddenly a fight erupted between Surbhi and Romil and she told him to not to stare at her and the two indulged in a war of words. Romil said he wasn't staring but was looking at the gym and was lost in his thoughts. Other housemates tried to calm them down but in vain. It seemed like the two of them were stressed over this week's nominations and as a result, vented out their anger on each other. Surbhi cried herself to sleep while other contestants try to console her. Romil said he wasn't wrong and vowed to never speak to Surbhi again. Later in the night, Surbhi gave a handwritten apology to Romil. In a dramatic fashion, Somi said, “hum chaaro ko nazar lag gayi aaj”. The two ended up fighting again and Surbhi said if Romil can't accept his mistake, there was no point talking about it.

Today, in Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will pull up Deepak and Surbhi for making uncharitable remarks over Jasleen’s ‘relationship’ with ghazal maestro Anup Jalota and calling her a gold digger.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018 10:45 AM