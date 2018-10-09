Bigg Boss 12, 8 October, Day 22 written updates: Sreesanth, Nehha, Karanvir nominated for mid-week eviction

The episode starts with Surbhi bitching about Dipika. The Roadies-fame contestant feels that show host Salman Khan favours Dipika and she does not like it. Deepak and Urvashi have misunderstandings and after the altercations, Urvashi breaks down in the storeroom. Romil consoles her. Jasleen and Shivashish are having a conversation over breakfast, and Anup, who has been sent to the secret room, appears a bit disturbed that Jasleen is not missing him and that she has found a friend in Shivashish and a brother in Saurabh. When some of them mischievously tease her that now she was single and ready to mingle, Anup feels amused. However, Jasleen tells her co-contestants that until Bigg Boss announces that she is in Team Singles, it cannot be for certain which team she belonged to.

Romil is having a discussion with Deepak and Surbhi regarding the captaincy task wherein the latter says that Nehha, Shivashish, Saurabh and Deepak have gone completely wrong in the task. The next day, housemates wake up to the song 'Ek Rasta Do Rahi'. Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. He gives a major shocker to the housemates. Bigg Boss announces that Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth have been nominated due to their non-responsive behavior in last week's kaalkothri nomination. However, what comes as a shocker is that the makers are planning to have a mid-week eviction.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss slams housemates and Romil for playing cricket in the living room as it may damage some property. Sreesanth gets upset once again as Bigg Boss confiscates the tissue ball and bat that he had himself made. He starts his 'I want to go home' rant again. He throws the mic away and locks himself in the washroom. Romil and the Khan sisters take a dig at the cricketer wondering what could be the worth of the stuff confiscated, whereas Surbhi tries to make Sreesanth understand where he was going wrong.

The luxury budget task, called the ‘Jail Break’, is announced and it will have repercussions on the week’s captaincy. As a part of the task, the team is divided into two groups - Prisoners and Policemen. Sreesanth, Nehha, Jasleen, Deepak, Surbhi, Saurabh and Somi are the prisoners, and the remaining housemates, Karanvir, Dipika, Srishty, Saba, Shivashish, Romil and Urvashi become the police officers. With every buzzer, the jail’s door will open and two policemen have to guard the door. The prisoners need to jump a wall and try to flee while the policemen have to stop them. The last one to jump the wall would be eliminated from the competition. Romil and Dipika get into a brawl and so do Karanvir and Surbhi. Surbhi alleges Karanvir of foul play and Dipika thought Romil was biased towards his jodidaar Surbhi.

In the midst of the task, Nehha gets into a confrontation with Sreesanth. Nehha questions him what and why he threatened to reveal a 'dirty' secret of hers to Dipika, who keeps the matter to herself until an Appy Fizz caller reveals this. To this, Sreesanth snubs back. And while all this is happening, contestants are in the oblivion that their co-contestant Anup Jalota has been part of a major twist this weekend . Anup, who was eliminated according to the contestants, was actually transferred to the outhouse and was seen carefully listening to every conversation of the contestants. While some were eye openers for him, a few left him disturbed, especially the ones related to Jasleen.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 09:12 AM