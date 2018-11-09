Bigg Boss 12, 8 November, Day 53 written updates: Housemates receive Diwali messages

The festival of Diwali brings in a lot of cheer for the Bigg Boss contestants as they keep their differences aside and unite to begin afresh.

Welcoming a new day, Bigg Boss woke the contestants to the song ‘Happy Diwali’ and as celebrations kick-started, an emotional atmosphere took over the Bigg Boss house. While some were happy about the festival, a few of them were also seen shedding tears as they were missing their family. All the housemates were dressed up in their festive best to enjoy the festival. Megha also made special snacks for everyone.

Giving the contestants a beautiful surprise, Bigg Boss teased them with audio clips from their family members and left them guessing whose clip was played. He then announced that their families had sent video messages for every contestant and that they could see them in the activity area. As part of this activity, Bigg Boss called three contestants in the activity area after every interval. Unaware of a twist that was to follow, Karanvir, Shivashish and Surbhi were the first batch to go.

The twist in the game was that only one among the three could watch the video from their family. This came as a shock to the contestants and all three broke down. They finally came to the conclusion that Surbhi must be given a chance to watch her video. This gesture made Surbhi extremely emotional and helped her settle her differences with both Karanvir and Shivashish.

Next up were, Jasleen, Somi and Megha and they gave the chance to Jasleen.

Then came Sreesanth, Rohit and Deepak. After lot of discussion, they decided that Deepak must be given a chance to watch the video. The last ones to enter the activity area were Romil, Srishty and Dipika. Srishty and Dipika unanimously decided that Romil must be given a chance to see his child whom he misses deeply and left the room. Another twist took over when Romil refused to watch his video and made a major sacrifice for one of his happy club members. He requested Bigg Boss to give his chance to Somi as she had been really upset and needed to see her family. Bigg Boss was pleased at his generosity and agreed to his request.

As the episode progressed, Romil told Somi in good humour that the idea of giving her the chance to see her family stemmed from Deepak. But Somi constantly dissed the notion leaving everyone in splits.

Bigg Boss then welcomed numerologist Sanjay Jumaani into the house. Jumaani sat down with each of the contestants and gave them a little insight into their past and future. He advised Jasleen to be less critical of people otherwise she may end up making more enemies. He foretold that in her 37th year, Megha may foray into Hindi cinema. He advised Surbhi to stay away from her birthplace, Himachal Pradesh. Comparing Dipika to Deepika Padukone, Jumaani said that the former will achieve greater heights this year.

According to Jumaani, Karanvir was playing a good game, and Shivashish would be able to take the biggest blows in his life with ease. Lastly, he said that it would be a good year for Sreesanth and he would be able to rebuild himself. However, Sreesanth was more curious to know about his career in cricket but the numerologist said that he needed to be more practical on that front. After Jumaani left the house, the inmates celebrated Diwali by dancing to hit Bollywood numbers like 'Let's Nacho' and 'Jee Phad Ke'.

