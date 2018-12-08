Bigg Boss 12, 7 December, Day 82 written updates: Salman Khan reprimands Surbhi, Rohit

The week gone by was filled with accusations and verbal assaults in the Bigg Boss 12 house. When Bigg Boss announced the kalkothri nominations task, every contestant had to take two names who they thought was the most deserving to be sent to the kalkothri. Later, the contestants were not in complete agreement and were dejected when Bigg Boss gave an exclusive power to the captain of the house, Surbhi. Holding her position in high regards, she could take three names who she thought were deserving of the punishment. She decided to send Romil, Deepak and Sreesanth to kalkothri and as expected, agitated over Surbhi's decision, Sreesanth declared that he'll not go. He started hitting on the gates of the Bigg Boss house saying it was an unfair decision and he wanted to go home while Romil and Deepak quickly shifted to kalkothri. Later Sreesanth said that it was just a drama that he was doing. He went into the jail and Romil and Deepak got entertained by his antics.

Next, it was time for the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which usually airs on Saturday, premiered on Friday. The episode began with Salman reviewing the entire week's incidents and was disappointed with the contestants for their actions, especially with Surbhi and Rohit. Soon after, Salman interacted with the contestants and the first thing he did was to rebuke Surbhi and Rohit for their nasty comments towards Sreesanth during the luxury budget task and reminded them that disrespect has no place in this house.

He also discussed the kalkothri nominations and disagreed with Surbhi's decision of sending Romil, Sreesanth and Deepak to kalkothri. He felt it was an unfair call that she made. Khan questioned Surbhi about not nominating Rohit as he had got maximum votes for going into the jail. He also said that ideally she and Rohit should have been in jail. He further told Surbhi that she had two faces, one, when she is in the house, and the other in front of him on weekends. Surbhi tried to explain but Salman scolded her for insulting Sreesanth to the lowest level and also providing bad content to the viewers. He also told her that if she thought that she will win the show with her bad behaviour then she was mistaken. Surbhi got upset with this and went around in the house shouting that the commoners were being discriminated against celebrities who were the privileged lot. She said that Sreesanth had also abused her and humiliated her with crude gestures. She felt that Bigg Boss was partial with her as Sreesanth and Dipika were celebrities.

Further, Salman pulled up Rohit for fueling others and for humiliating Dipika, who, Salman felt is a dignified person in the house. Rohit was also scolded for making Sreesanth realise of what he had gone through. Sreesanth got emotional and everyone consoled him. Salman also told Sreesanth sternly that he shouldn’t stoop down to their level because even his behavior was bad enough to be shown on television. Later Salman held all those members accountable, who had behaved inappropriately. For instance, Jasleen and Somi’s war of words and not letting each other talk, and Karanvir-Surbhi-Rohit’s obscene action in the name of 'humour'. There was a clip that wasn’t shown on televison where Karanvir, Surbhi and Rohit were seen playing with a woman’s innerwear and Karanvir posed with the garment on his head leading to negative reactions from the public. Salman told them that the viewers are very upset with their idea of humour. Karanvir apologized and Salman moved on to the Appy Fizz caller of the week. The question was to Romil about his weird behaviour while being the Sanchalak for the captaincy task.

To build more anxiety amongst the contestants, Salman informed them about the double eviction this weekend. This had everyone at the edge of their seats, nervous, anxious and clinging onto hope. Megha, Jasleen, Romil, Deepak and Dipika, wondered who will make their way out of the Bigg Boss house on Saturday.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 09:14 AM