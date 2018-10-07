Bigg Boss 12, 6 October, Day 20 written updates: Salman Khan, Govinda enter the house as contestants

As matters turn worse for celebrity contestants Karanvir, Nehha and Sreesanth, who were sent to jail and nominated for the eliminations as well, which Bigg Boss 12 contestant will be safe remains to be seen in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode today (7 October).

Saurday's episode started with the song, ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ with Salman Khan and Govinda waking up in the out house. The two started playing nomination games shortly. From Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar to Sunny Deol - they explained why the said actors couldn't be in the show. Upon hearing their discussion, Bigg Boss threw them out of the house as discussing nominations is against the rules of the game.

The jodi of Salman and Govinda then appeared on stage and were welcomed with the song ‘Soni De Nakhre’. Salman explained the task of the morning to the viewers. The participants either had to use chandan (sandalwood) or mud on captains Romil and Surbhi. Dipika, Srishty, Sreesanth, Karanvir threw mud on the cutouts of Romil and Surbhi. Shivashish, Jasleen, Saba and Somi join them. Urvashi and Deepak put chandan on the duo after which Surbhi called the latter fake. Salman thought that after Surbhi and Romil's entry, the show had gone through a change. The jodi might continue to give others a tough time.

A guessing game of songs between the superstars eventually had them grooving to tracks like - ‘I am a Disco Dancer’, ‘Aapke Aa Jane se’ etc. While Govinda answered most of the songs correctly, Salman failed. Then they played a game called, 'Sach Bol Darwaza Khol'. Salman asked who is the better actor between him and Shah Rukh and Govinda diplomatically chose to open the door. When Govinda asked Salman's girlfriend’s name, the latter too chose to pass and open the door. They kept on questioning each other and had a gala time together after which Govinda left the stage.

The music band played 'Maar Diya Jaye Ya Chor Diya Jaye' for Karanvir, Nehha and Sreesanth who were both jailed and nominated. Salman asked them why Bigg Boss nominated them for the kaalkothri task. Salman also asked Sreesanth to treat Bigg Boss like a cricket match and not give up. Salman discussed the captaincy task next and the newly-elected captain Surbhi said she did not like Sreesanth asking Shivashish to give up as it made women look like the weaker sex. Criticising Nehha's bias towards Somi in the captaincy task, Salman also pointed fingers at Shivashish for the way he played the game. Debate continued as Karanvir, Romil explained their strategies. The singles were rapped for not understanding the significance of captaincy in the house.

Dipika had earlier taken a stand against Nehha in her behaviour towards Somi during the captaincy task. She stood her ground when Salman asked her about her friend's leadership. She said that Surbhi wasn't disqualified but Somi was, for no fair reason. Nehha tried to justify her decision, but in vain. This made Nehha the candidate for punishment in the torture room as a result of which slime was dropped on her.

After Salman left, a war of words started between Deepak and Sourabh. Deepak argued that Sourabh didn't let him speak about Shivashish's cheating during the task. Sreesanth tried to calm Deepak down.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2018 11:50 AM