Bigg Boss 12, 3 October, Day 17: Dipika disqualified from task; Karanvir and Romil argue

Luxury never comes easy, one needs to work hard for it. Similarly, Bigg Boss 12 has no intentions of giving the housemates an easy way out, especially when it comes to the budget that can help meet their requirements. With the culmination of a challenging nomination task, it was time for the house mates to gear up for the luxury budget task. The contestants woke up to the fiery track, ‘Jigar Ma Badi Aag Hai’ which forewarned them of the task ahead, called 'jwalamukhi'. This particular task would also affect the captaincy for the week.

A huge volcano was set up in the garden area, one that would spit out colorful balls. Singles and one member from each jodi were allowed to participate in the task. Each member was given a glass box and they had to fill with the colored balls collected. After every gong that rang, the contestant with the least balls would get eliminated. The last three survivors would be given a chance to battle for the Fizz Captain of the week. The singles and the jodis brought out their vigorous sides and battled it out like their lives depended on it. The moment the volcano burst and balls spread out, everyone surpasses limits and give way to rivalry. Dipika, Nehha, Srishty, Karanvir, Sreesanth competed with Romil, Jasleen, Saba, Deepak and Saurabh. Surbhi and Somi were made the 'sanchalaks'.

From jumping into the pool to climbing on the roof, the contestants did everything they could to collect the maximum number of balls. The tough task was to ensure that their opposition doesn't steal from their collection. As the competition aggravated tempers, Karanvir - Romil, Srishty - Deepak and Saba-Nehha got into a brawl for trying to snatch each other’s balls. In between the task, it started raining and the game had to be put on hold. Sreesanth spoke to Karanvir how he could get even with Romil. Anup and Jasleen enjoyed the rain together and Romil came with his advice.

Soon after, everyone discussed who was fit to become the captain for the coming week. Many named Deepak but the Khan sisters were not happy saying they had given up captaincy the last time. Dipika and Neha wanted to intervene but Karanvir asked them to not to. Deepak and Somi then got into a fight. Saba told Surbhi that people want them to do the task but when it comes to helping them, they back off. Sreesanth again got into a war of words with Romil and threatened to beat him up. Romil then went to the dining area and told everyone that Sreesanth wanted to hit him.

Next day began with the 'Zingaat' song. Srishty and Sreesanth were planning the task. Deepak told Karanvir that he had a lot of respect for him but not anymore. They had a heated conversation. Suddenly Romil joined the fight and Karanvir lost his cool. Somebody shifted Deepak's belongings somewhere else without his consent and he ended up feeling targeted. Turns out, Karanvir had put Deepak's shoes in the drawer without asking him.

The luxury budget task resumed. Saurabh and others tried to mess with the game because it was the contestants' job to protect their boxes. Saba and Neha got into an ugly fight. Saba and Romil again got into the captaincy debate. Both of them want to be the captain. Karanvir and Romil too had an altercation which only worsened as they come close to blows. Sreesanth suddenly decided to talk and got into a fight with Surbhi. Dipika got disqualified from the task. Sreesanth told Karanvir that pushing someone in the game entailed five-match ban in cricket. Sreesanth, Karanvir and Dipika decided to support the Khan sisters because nobody would vote for them for captaincy.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 09:41 AM