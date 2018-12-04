Bigg Boss 12, 3 December, Day 78 written updates: Jasleen, Megha clash with Rohit, Deepak

With Bigg Boss 12 nearing its finale, the contestants are battling it out, putting their friendships at stake in the process. Also, the news of no evictions this weekend didn’t come as a relief as the same contestants – Dipika, Romil, Jasleen, Megha and Deepak — have been nominated for the upcoming week as well.

Monday's episode began with the contestants bickering over food items. The house is left without any milk, sugar and coffee powder in the kitchen as the items have allegedly been stolen by Deepak and Rohit. Dipika and Megha got annoyed and told the two to not to overuse or steal things from the kitchen as they were meant for everyone’s use. Very soon, an ugly fight broke out between them - Megha and Jasleen v/s Rohit and Deepak. Surbhi, who is lying low after receiving an earful from Salman Khan over her fight with Sreesanth, supported Rohit and Deepak while Romil fought for Megha and Jasleen.

Meanwhile, Dipika and Romil had an argument with Sreesanth over apologising to Surbhi. They felt that Sreesanth should apologise to her but the former cricketer said he had already done that several times. He also said she had made many remarks against his family and the controversy over cricketing career but she has not said sorry even once.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman had pulled up Sreesanth for his uncharitable comments on Surbhi and also rebuked Surbhi for instigating someone who she knew had a bad temper. Dipika and Romil insisted that Sreesanth should apologise to Surbhi. Finally, he went up to Surbhi and apologised. However, his way of apologising irked everyone. Somi said it appeared as if Sreesanth was doing a favour by saying ‘sorry’. Karanvir told Sreesanth that he was "ashamed of his actions”. However, with the house inmates taking sides over the matter, Surbhi shut it down and told Sreesanth they wouldn't provoke each other anymore.

This week’s luxury budget task was called ‘BB School Bus’, where an installation of a school bus was set up in the garden area along with a baggage room. The contestants had the power to decide the contender for captaincy of the house and to add the lost prize money to their winning amount. There were bags named after each contestant in the baggage room with some amount in it. When the horn blew, contestants had to rush into the room and pick up one bag each of some other contestant's who they wanted to save or disqualify.

After picking up the bag the contestants had to sit in the school bus holding on to it. With each buzzer, the first contestant whose bag got out of the bus would be disqualified and the amount mentioned in the bag would get added to the winning prize money. The last two contestants whose bags would remain in the bus would compete for the captaincy task.

The captain of this week will also be gain a direct entry into the semi finale week. Therefore, the garden area turned into a battleground in no time and contestants got into brawls to save the seat for the finale week.

Tomorrow there will be a fight between the contestants during the luxury budget task, and in a fit of rage, Sreesanth will slap Rohit who will be seen instigating him.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018 09:32 AM