Bigg Boss 12, 29 November, Day 74 written updates: Contestants fail to complete captaincy task

The luxury budget task failed to declare a winner as Somi and Jasleen could not come to a conclusion, resulting in a tie for both the teams. Moreover, as there were no winners in the task, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select four members as the contenders for captaincy based on their performance in the luxury budget task. As a punishment for failing in the task, Somi and Jasleen were not allowed to be a part of the discussion and participate in the captaincy task. Post a feud between the other housemates, they finally decided to nominate Dipika, Romil, Deepak and Surbhi to contend for captaincy. Megha and Rohit were deeply distressed by this decision as no one took their name. Megha was specifically upset with Sreesanth and Rohit with Surbhi.

Later, Dipika was made to read the task announcement that was set up in the garden area for them. In the garden area, four swords with Dipika, Romil, Surbhi and Deepak’s name were kept inside four different rocks. The contenders had to choose four others who would guard these swords. They had to protect the sword for as long as they could and were not allowed to leave even for washroom breaks. The moment anyone left the sword, and someone else lifted it, that person would be eliminated from the race for captaincy. No one could forcefully pull out anyone’s sword but had to convince them to leave the sword. Dipika chose Megha, Romil chose Jasleen, Deepak chose Karanvir and Surbhi chose Rohit to protect their sword.

The contestants spent their evening protecting their representatives’ sword in the garden area. Sreesanth tried to instigate Rohit but Surbhi immediately intervened and both had several fights with some of them being quite intense. On the other hand, Dipika and Karanvir tried to address the problem between them calmly. The fight between Sreesanth and Dipika got ugly with Somi trying hard to stop it.

While the task continued, Bigg Boss announced that the game was being played wrong and told the contestants that every time a buzzer buzzed, one contender would have to be eliminated from the game. Amidst the task, Surbhi and Sreesanth continued getting into war of words. With the first buzzer, the game was a tie and Bigg Boss urged the contestants to lock down on a name, putting forth the condition that if they did not, the task would be cancelled within the house for this week. With the contestants constantly fighting, Bigg Boss declared that the captaincy task had been cancelled.

Further, Somi, who was looking a bit distressed, went on to tell Deepak that she did not doubt his intentions but there should be a limit for everything including fun and games. She was irked about being linked to Deepak and the contestants constantly teasing them about it.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2018 09:26 AM