Bigg Boss 12, 26 November, Day 71 written updates: Romil, Deepak, Jasleen, Dipika and Megha get nominated

Bigg Boss 12 has entered its eleventh week and slowly reaching a crucial phase. Aware of this fact, the contestants are playing their game with earnest intent in order to win the show.

The week began on an intimidating note because of the nominations for the week. To create a sense of thrill among the contestants, Bigg Boss announced an LOC task for the nomination process with a twist. Surbhi being the captain of the house was given the authority to nominate contestants of her choice.

The house was divided into two teams – one with Dipika, Jasleen, Deepak and Romil, and the other with Karanvir, Sreesanth, Somi and Rohit. The garden area was separated into two halves and both the teams had to be in their LOCs. Detonators and bunks with contestant’s name were spread around the garden area. After every explosion, Surbhi had to take the name of the contestant she wanted to nominate along with a reason. Post the explosion, she had to use the detonator to blow up the bunk of that contestant.

Another twist in the task was that if Surbhi nominated three contestants from one team, then that entire team would be nominated for this week and the others would be saved. Megha was already nominated by Bigg Boss last week for her misbehavior with Deepak.

Earlier, Jasleen was heard saying that Surbhi had become more cunning while latter defended her actions. Sreesanth unveiled another aspect of his life - the match-fixing controversy. He narrated his ordeal to Dipika and Jasleen. Sreesanth said he was the first cricketer to be sent to jail. He mentioned that there was no proof against him, and he broke down. He said his mother was in depression at that stage. Moving on, Karanvir said he found Sreesanth and Dipika's brother-sister relationship quite weird. Karanvir called Sreesanth a 'psycho'.

The next morning, housemates woke up to the tunes of ‘Dhoom Machale’. Meanwhile, Sreesanth and Dipika discussed Deepak, and Dipika said that Deepak was faking his feelings for Somi. Bigg Boss told Rohit to wear his mic but he refused despite warnings. Deepak revealed that Romil called Somi a weak contestant and Romil tried to defend himself.

Dipika told Sreesanth that she was enjoying Romil's fight with other contestants. Somi was disappointed with Romil's words and said that Romil, Surbhi and Deepak no longer existed for her. Romil and Deepak got into a heated argument as they tried to defend their actions. Meanwhile, Surbhi told Karanvir that Deepak and Romil would start talking to Somi soon.

Soon after, Bigg Boss announced the nomination task, LOC. The task began and Jasleen told Surbhi to be fair this time. Rohit, Sreesanth and Karanvir tried to impress Surbhi. After the first explosion, Surbhi nominated Jasleen claiming she was a weak performer. Romil explained why he deserved to stay in the house. After the second explosion, Surbhi nominated Rohit saying he was a diplomat. Surbhi assured Deepak that she would not nominate him. She also told him that she would not nominate Sreesanth as well. Further, she nominated Somi saying she was a strong competitor. Surbhi then nominated Dipika saying that she does not participate in the activities of the house and has less involvement.

Bigg Boss announced that, Romil, Deepak, Jasleen, Dipika and Megha were nominated this week. Somi said she had lost a friend for life in Romil. Romil apologised to her. Somi found a sorry note on her table. Romil once again tried to pacify things between him and Somi. Once again, she told him that he did not exist for her anymore. She broke all ties with her saying that it was good to know him. Tomorrow, Dipika, Romil and Deepak will get back at Surbhi by calling her 'fake' in a task.

