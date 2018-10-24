Bigg Boss 12, 23 October, Day 37 written updates: Captaincy task causes fallout between Deepak, Urvashi

The competition in the Bigg Boss 12 house is getting tougher with each passing day and all the housemates are trying to play their game smartly. The entry of two wildcards, Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti, has spiced up the show further.

Last night's episode began with Karanvir, Shivashish and Deepak talking in the garden area about Sreesanth’s ‘crude gesture’ in front of the female contestants. Deepak confronted Sreesanth, who flatly refuted it and got into a heated argument with him.

The wild card entries were seen warming up to the contestants. While they had tried to advice the co-contestants on their individual strategy, some took it in good spirit while some seemed to feel that it was an attempt to lower their morale. Megha appreciated the housemates' efforts of cleaning the house and keeping it tidy. She asked Karanvir to up his game and not follow Dipika blindly. He accepted his mistake. Srishty, who is in the danger zone, held a grudge against Jasleen as the latter fought and saved herself during the nomination process and as a result of which she got nominated. Srishty told Anup jokingly that she wouldn't spare his partner but she was fine with him. She hugged the ghazal singer who was equally warm and friendly towards her.

Megha put her perspective about each of the housemates and some of them felt that because she came across as a strong person while also being the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, her advice should be taken seriously. Although Deepak didn't think too highly of Megha, Karanvir felt she was much better than the other wild card, Suchanti.

The next day, the housemates woke up to the the song, 'Kukkad Kamaal Da'. In his conversation with Megha, Romil called Sreesanth and Dipika the Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde of the show. But Megha told him that Sreesanth and Dipika were being perceived well outside the house.

Soon after, Karanvir read out the luxury budget task called ‘BB Poultry farm’. The contestants would be divided into two teams where one group would be poultry farmers and the others, shopkeepers. As part of the task, an artificial hen was placed in the garden area. It would lay eggs at regular intervals and the poultry farmers would have to fetch them and sell them to the shopkeepers who would also be the sanchalaks of the task. The moment a poultry farmer got hold of an egg he or she needed to rush to the shopkeeper and sell it to them.

The twist in the task was that when the poultry farmer sold the egg, he/she could demand a cutout of a contestant they wanted to eliminate from the task. Megha and Karanvir were the shopkeepers in the task.

The game got intense when Surbhi accidentally strangled Dipika and in her defense, Dipika got up with full force due to which Surbhi got hurt badly. Later on, Dipika was seen taking care of Surbhi. On the other hand, Deepak and Urvashi also got into a fight because of their lack of support for each other. Jasleen and Srishty got into a tiff and Sreesanth sided with Jasleen. Srishty cried and expressed to Sreesanth that she was hurt. In yet another incident, Deepak ran to get the egg and ended up hurting Srishty badly. The task will continue tomorrow.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 10:34 AM