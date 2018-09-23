Bigg Boss 12, 22 September, Day 6 written updates: Salman Khan pulls up Sreesanth; Srishty, Dipika escape eviction

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan was seen doing what he does best: entertaining the audience and reasoning with the contestants on their behaviour through the week. He opens the show singing the Bigg Boss version of his popular song, ‘Main Hu Hero Tera’.

Salman decides to give the contestants a taste of their own medicine by playing a prank on them. Not suspecting anything, the contestants reveal who they disapprove of in the house. The atmosphere gets tense and revelations made seem to make many uncomfortable, especially Srishty and Jasleen. As the night unfolds, Salman cannot control his laughter anymore and tells all the housemates to relax. He then discusses the prank played by Shivashish and the Khan sisters that had a very dramatic end.

Salman asks each contestant about who they think is the troublemaker and most of the housemates give Saba's name. Further, the laughter ride begins as the host mocks Sreesanth due to his unsuccessful attempt to complete the task. Sreesanth is also pulled up for his "upbringing" comment on the Khan sisters. Sreesanth gets upset, locks himself in the bathroom and cries. Karanvir pacifies him and Salman jokes that both have gone to the washroom together. He further tells Sreesanth to share his feelings with him. Shivashish, too, complains about Sreesanth abusing him and Salman tells Sreesanth to be careful.

The nominated list of contestants includes Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Saba Khan-Somi Khan, Shivashish Mishra-Sourabh Patel, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode, and three contestants who were nominated in yesterday's episode for next week, including Karanvir Bohra, Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary. Dipika and Srishty are saved from the elimination.

It’s time for the 'Appy Fizz Caller of the Week'. The caller asks a question to the jodis – “Why do the commoner jodis follow what Karanvir says blindly despite knowing he is their strong competitor particularly since it’s celebrities v/s jodis in the game?” Salman then pulls up the contestants for their unreasonable argument during the captaincy task. Taking a dig at Shivashish’s “amazing” vocabulary, Salman lightens the tensed situation and manages to change the mood of the house.

While Anup clarifies why he wanted Dipika to become the captain of the house, the commoners accuse him of being biased towards Dipika since Karanvir told him to let her win the task. Anup is declared the ‘gunhegaar’ in the second round and asked to go to the 'torture chamber'. This upsets Jasleen who feels it's unfair. But when he is back he has all the respect from the contestants. Next we see the commoners forming strategies on how to not let the celebrities feel that they were targeting them in the game.

Salman leaves saying he will announce eliminations tomorrow, and soon after, ‘Mauji’ Varun Dhawan enters the house and dances with the contestants. Promoting Sui Dhaaga on the show, the actor gives the contestants their first task. He also tells jodi Jasleen and Anup to sing ‘Saturday Saturday’. Shivashish and Kriti shake a leg together.

Highlights:

1. Salman Khan pulls up Sreesanth; he breaks down

2. Varun Dhawan enters the house

3. Dipika and Srishty declared safe

4. Anup Jalota's sent to ‘torture chamber’.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 10:14 AM