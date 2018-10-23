Bigg Boss 12, 22 October, Day 36 written updates: Anup, Srishty, Saba, Surbhi get nominated

After bidding an emotional farewell to Sourabh Patel, the disheartened contestants of Bigg Boss 12 started discussing the time spent with him. Anup and Romil talked about relationships and Sreesanth's double-faced personality. Romil said that he indeed felt bad when Sreesanth was evicted. However, now he won't let him win the show. Sreesanth and Dipika got into a heated argument wherein the former questioned the latter as to why she took Jasleen’s name for kaalkothri (Dipika had blamed Jasleen for accusing Surbhi of smoking in the bathroom). Dipika did not like Sreesanth's cross-questioning told him that it was her choice, and walked off.

At night, television actor Rohit Suchanti made a grand entry as a wildcard. Within minutes, the girls started hooting for him. Saba and Somi hailed Rohit as the hottest male contestant. They teased Shivashish that there was someone better than him in the house now. Meanwhile, Karanvir, who was in the kitchen area, implied that Suchanti swung both ways. Shivashish validated it.

Surbhi was mesmerised with Rohit, however, she said one couldn't call him handsome. She called him fair and beautiful. Rohit’s sexuality became the major focus and Jasleen, Shivashish and Sreesanth start making fun of him. Sreesanth also enacted a caricaturish walk in an attempt to mock Rohit.

Surbhi and Srishty were seen talking to Jasleen in the bedroom. Srishty felt that Jasleen wasn’t contributing much and was just trying to play it safe. She also said that she stood for the right without getting worried about making enemies, and told Surbhi about the time she gave a piece of her mind to Sreesanth when he made a crude gesture (aimed at Surbhi) when they were in jail. Surbhi thanked Srishty for the same.

The nomination procedure started with Bigg Boss introducing a major twist. There was a special guest and her decision would matter the most. This special guest could ask questions at any time and would be the one to decide who should be nominated out of the three after they had their discussion. The first trio to go for the same was Romil, Deepak and Anup. Anup got nominated for the eviction. Further, in a conversation with Deepak, Anup said that it was only because of him that Jasleen got in the show.

The next trio for nomination was Surbhi, Urvashi and Somi. While Surbhi and Somi felt that Urvashi should be nominated, the special guest, to their surprise named Surbhi and attributed her decision to Surbhi's behaviour in the house.

The next trio was Dipika, Srishty and Jasleen, and they get into a brawl while deciding who should be nominated. Dipika and Srishty were of the opinion that Jasleen was a weak contestant but the latter fought with them. Megha eased the situation and nominated Srishty. Sreesanth, Karanvir and Saba were the next to discuss nominations. Saba got nominated.

The nomination process did not go down well with some of the contestants and hence, heated arguments ensued. After getting out of the room, Saba, who was angry about her nomination, started harassing and poking Sreesanth, who didn't seem to be bothered. Further, Karanvir and Somi got into an altercation. Meanwhile, the Khan sisters got into a row with Sreesanth. Plates were broken in the house amidst the rage. The situation got worse with Surbhi badmouthing Sreesanth and dragging his wife and daughter into their conversation. Sreesanth lost his cool at Surbhi.

Soon, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade joined the contestants as a wildcard entrant. Bigg Boss told the contestants that it was Megha who was the special guest and took the final call in the nomination process. All were left shocked. Megha immediately started talking to contestants about their game. She even tried to encourage them and told them to make the game more entertaining and interesting. She went to Surbhi and gave her the reasons behind nominating her. She said that people who took a stand for themselves were her favourite. Megha also told the housemates that she liked everyone but she nominated inmates whom she wanted to see them more in the game.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 10:48 AM