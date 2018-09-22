Bigg Boss 12, 21 September, Day 5 written updates: Karanvir, Romil-Nirmal volunteer for jail, get nominated

With a dramatic end to this season’s first captaincy task and also the first week coming to an end, the contestants wake up to ‘Hum Tum Ek Kamre Me Bandh Ho’, unaware of what awaits them. Seeing the results of the captaincy task, the contestants started plotting on how to annoy the new captain – Kriti and Roshmi. The first ones to take a dig at them were the Khan sisters – Somi and Saba, who were never happy with Kriti and Roshmi becoming the captain. Also, the two sisters continued to remain in the spotlight, also turning out to be master strategy planners.

Taking advantage of captaincy, Kriti started throwing tantrums and bossing the other contestants around. With a stern voice, she commanded tea to be served to her, offending Srishty and Saba. Not able to take this drama, Saba got into a brawl with Kriti, saying that that was not the way to talk to anybody. This affected Srishty so much that she got a little teary-eyed and had a heartfelt conversation with Deepak and Urvashi. The latter two assured an emotional Srishty that they would always be there for her.

Kriti assigned the housemates different departments and duties. Saba refused to take up the bathroom duties and insisted on joining the kitchen team. Meanwhile, Sreesanth burst into tears on seeing the stress in the house. Dipika and Karanvir tried to calm him down.

And before the day could come to an end, Bigg Boss threw another bomb on the housemates called the kaalkhothri. As part of this, the contestants had to nominate one jodi and one single contestant to go in the kaalkothri as a punishment. Another round of indecisiveness and arguments prevailed in the house as the housemates couldn’t arrive at a logical conclusion. Trying to handle the situation, Romil - Nirmal and Karanvir took it upon themselves. They volunteered to go to kaalkothri. But this sacrifice of theirs' lead them into major trouble. Irked by their sacrifice, Bigg Boss directly nominated them for next week’s evictions. Ouch!

Dipika and Nehha discussed Srishty and felt that the latter was distancing herself from them. They also felt that Srishty was shirking work. Nehha told Srishty to keep the garbage outside but later did it herself to make the latter feel guilty about it which annoyed Srishty. Anup later told Nehha that he felt Srishty should get eliminated as she hadn’t interacted with anyone much.

Jasleen had an argument with Deepak and told him to not mess up and create misunderstandings between them.

Captain Kriti saw Somi giving sanitizers and deo to the three jail inmates and objected to that, saying they were in jail and not in a guest house. Somi and Romil discussed Kriti’s rude behaviour.

The contestants who are nominated for first week's eliminations include – Srishty, Dipika, Somi-Saba, Shivashish-Sourabh, Kriti-Roshmi.

Highlights:

1. Karanvir, Romil-Nirmal sent to jail. In a twist, they are also nominated directly for next week’s eviction.

2. Dipika and Nehha bond and bitch about Srishty.

3. Srishty distances herself from celebrities and finds comfort in the company of commoners, Deepak and Urvashi.

Obviously, now the contestants will get more careful in taking decisions after seeing the experience of Karanvir, Romil and Nirmal, who were nominated after they had volunteered to go to jail. Also, in the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar (22-23 September), show host and superstar Salman Khan will appear surprised with the housemates’ behaviour in the first week itself. Giving a stern warning, he will tell them that they shouldn’t assume that this kind of behaviour would get them more votes to say longer in the house.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 10:44 AM