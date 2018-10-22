Bigg Boss 12, 21 October, Day 35 written updates: Family members defend contestants; Sourabh evicted

The second Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 12 started with host Salman Khan recapping the proceedings in the house. Shortly, Karanvir was sent into the confession room where he had a special gift waiting for him. It was an AV of his wife, Teejay and their kids, with a special message for him. It was his twin daughters’ second birthday which made extremely emotional.

Salman then invited Sreesanth's wife Bhuvaneshwari, Dipika’a husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Srishty's fiance Manish Naggdev as special guests. News Anchor Dibang was to judge the debate between the family members of the contestants. Dibang said that Surbhi Rana had brought life into the house and because of that everyone was on their toes playing their game, to which Salman agreed. Dibang also said that Salman himself had made Deepak a star because of his encouragement.

Shoaib was the first one to stand in the witness box. Dibang pointed out that Dipika convinces contestants into what she wants. Shoaib agreed and said she does it peacefully without harming anyone. Salman added that Dipika had a leadership quality. Talking about Dipika eliminating Sreesanth on the pretext that he wanted to be with his family and celebrate his son’s birthday, Bhuvaneshwari expressed her disappointment, whereas Shoaib said it was all in the game. Since Shoaib was hesitant to spell it out, Dibang said that Dipika wanted to get a strong contestant out of her way. Manish was next in the katghara for Srishty and was asked why she takes a step back in group activities. Manish said that she hasn't been confident since the beginning and was being repeatedly told that she was not appearing much in the daily activities and conversation.

When Bhuvaneshwari was told that Sreesanth often lets emotions come in the way of reality, she defended him by saying that he was not just playing the game, he was living the game too, and that he is like that in real life, too. When Sreesanth was accused of being disrespectful towards others, Bhuvaneshwari said that Hindi is not his first language and hence he is often misunderstood. But the reason why he was more respectful towards Dipika and not the others depended upon how the other person spoke to him.

Finally, when questioned about spitting on Deepak’s name, Bhuvaneshwari had an epic response to it. She said, Sreesanth is a bowler and he spits on the ball (before bowling) which is his bread and butter, so spitting wasn’t offensive for Sreesanth at all. Both, Dibang and Salman felt that in comparison to everyone’s defense, it was Bhuvaneshwari who excelled at it. She emerged the winner.

In the Sultani Akhada segment, Salman asked Romil and Sreesanth to up their game as they needed to enter the Akhada. In the first round, Romil said that he believed in never giving up unlike Sreesanth. Sreesanth in his defence said that Romil kept asking him if he was the mastermind in the house but ironically, many times he would name Deepak as the mastermind, which leaves everyone in splits. Romil called Sreesanth an attention seeker. The cricketer defended himself by saying that it was all in the game. Sreesanth won the first round but in the physical activity round, Romil went on to win the task.

Further, Salman got emotional remembering his dog that passed away a few days back and shared a video with the contestants in which his dog was seen ‘singing’ along with his friend who was shooting the video. It was time for the elimination, as part of which Jasleen, Saba and Urvashi were declared safe, and with least number of votes, Saurabh got eliminated from the house. Tomorrow, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi, Megha Dhade, and television actor Rohit Suchanti are set to take the contestants head on.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018 09:59 AM