Bigg Boss 12, 20 October, Day 34 written updates: Salman Khan raps contestants for cornering Surbhi Rana

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss 12 started with show host, Salman Khan, discussing the separation of the jodis this week in a satirical fashion and mocked the ‘break-up’ of Anup and Jasleen. He also pulled their leg about the latter dating a music composer before she met Anup, which was revealed in the captaincy task, ‘Sansani Khez Khabar’. He rewound to the weeks’ happenings including all the drama that transpired inside the jail between Sreesanth, Surbhi and Dipika.

Salman also picked on Romil and had a hearty laugh about how he liked someone at a disco and that person turned out to be a guy. He congratulated Shivashish for captaincy and also lauded the other contender, Deepak, but not without pointing out that he messed up by not listening to Saba carefully when she was trying to help him with her secret. Salman also told Saba that she should have been more clear with Deepak.

In reference to the house tasks, Salman explained to Sreesanth how disappointing it is to a viewer to see a former player of the Indian cricket team give up so easily. Sreesanth explained that he has had 12 surgeries on his foot. However, Surbhi, who has often been at loggerheads with Sreesanth, complained that latter backs off from tasks leading to tense moments in the house. She also said that his constant illness is probably a strategy. Romil supported Surbhi and said Sreesanth could have continued with the treadmill task and helped Dipika win the task and captaincy. Romil, too, suspected the reason Sreesanth's excuse for not performing in the task. All this while, Dipika did not utter a word and kept smiling.

While Salman understood that Sreesanth maybe having his own strategy to stay in the game, he told him that he might lose his credibility and people may start questioning his sportsmanship. Salman further questioned the contestants as to why they had been discriminating against Surbhi because when Sreesanth is upset or angry everyone pampers him, whereas Surbhi is usually left alone. On this, Jasleen explained that Surbhi scares them off when they go near her to console her, whereas, Sreesanth was easy to deal with.

Salman then supported Surbhi, who was accused of smoking inside the house, and played a video which proved that she was not smoking when she was in the bathroom. The contestants had conspired against her and put her in jail by giving this reason to Bigg Boss. Salman felt it was unfair to Surbhi.

The host then asked the contestants to nominate the biggest offenders of the week. Jasleen, Vakil, Surbhi and Sreesanth's names come up with Surbhi getting the maximum votes. However, Surbhi backed off for some personal reason and nominated Jasleen for it. Jasleen raged about being nominated for the torture room and said she won't do it. Then Salman asked Surbhi to choose one candidate who won't mind getting 'tortured', and she nominated Romil, who readily agreed to help Surbhi. He went into the torture room.

The episode ended with Karanvir and Srishty getting saved from elimination, and Urvashi, Saba, Sourabh and Jasleen remaining in the danger zone.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 12:13 PM