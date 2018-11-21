Bigg Boss 12, 20 November, Day 65 written updates: Rohit betrays his team in luxury budget task

A game of trust and mistrust gets the contestants baffled in the Bigg Boss house. This week, Bigg Boss announced an interesting luxury budget task called ‘Saanp’. A huge 'snake' was set up in the garden area that changed the colour of its eyes. The house was divided into two teams - Team Red and Team Blue.

Team Red consisted of Karanvir, Romil, Somi, Deepak and Surbhi, and Team Blue had Rohit, Dipika, Sreesanth, Megha and Jasleen. Srishty was the Sanchalak of this task. Every time the snake hissed, one member from each team had to be fed to the snake. The snake’s belly was the lever that the teams could switch to change the colour of the snake's eye. In the end, the maximum number of people remaining from whichever team outside the belly of the snake would win the task.

Megha from the Blue team was the first one to enter the snake’s belly. She switched the lever to Red and Deepak entered. Deepak used his strength and did not let her change the lever and kept it on Blue. As the lever was on blue, one team member from the Blue team had to go inside. Dipika, Sreesanth and Jasleen decided that Jasleen should be sent this time as they were not confident about Rohit. Rohit created a ruckus and even called Jasleen names that upset the entire team. Sreesanth let Rohit go because of his bad behaviour. But unfortunately, Rohit turned into a backstabber and joined hands with Deepak and played for the Red team. Since Rohit played for the Red team, he kept the lever on Blue and then, Jasleen came in to support Megha.

Rohit’s behaviour deeply upset the members of Team Blue. Sreesanth also felt that Srishty was biased towards Rohit and was not quite fair as a Sanchalak. Jasleen went inside and once again, Rohit and Deepak started fighting with Jasleen and Megha. The four of them pounced towards the lever and another fight ensued.

In the bedroom, Sreesanth broke down, crying over the way Srishty spoke to him, and as usual, Dipika calmed him down. She, too, started crying saying there are no real relationships inside the house, but if she has one (with Sree), then why she had to listen to the taunts of everyone else. She said that she takes her decisions from her heart, not from her brain.

After sometime, Bigg Boss announced that the duration of the task for the day had come to an end. The contestants who were inside the snake would remain there while those in the main house would remain there. Romil saw Sreesanth crying and came to him, in order to calm him down. Karanvir also joined them. Romil and Karanvir then joined Dipika, and cheered her up.

Later, Dipika was seen trying to pacify Somi, who was feeling bad that Romil, Surbhi and Deepak do not consider her a strong contender and always make all the plans among themselves, without making her a part of it. She said that she feels like a weak contestant because every time, the other three say that they must save Somi since she is weak. Dipika told her that she should talk to them about it and take a stand for herself, adding that she was not telling Somi all this to provoke her against the Happy Club members.

Earlier, in the morning, Romil and Megha had a verbal chat as the latter told Romil that he did not do his duty as a Captain when she found the kitchen dirty. She told him that if the kitchen would be so dirty, then the kitchen team would not cook.

Much later, towards the end of the episode, Romil saw Dipika talking to Somi. After Dipika left, he came to speak to her, but nothing came out of their conversation. Romil left disappointed. In the garden area, Sreesanth and Dipika were having a lighthearted conversation about their respective spouses and families. Soon after, they discussed the ongoing task, then they started talking about their equation.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 08:54 AM