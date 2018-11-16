Bigg Boss 12, 15 November, Day 60 written updates: Romil defeats Shivashish to become new captain

After winning the 'Hitman' task with their strategy, Romil and Shivashish have been declared the contenders for Fizz Captaincy of the week.

Oblivious about the task, both the contenders try their best to convince the housemates to support them for captaincy. The captaincy task was called TRP. Both Romil and Shivashish were given two channels and they had to entertain the housemates with their antics. The task was divided into three rounds - Chat Show, Dance and Infotainment. In the first round, the contestants were allowed to take one more housemate with them. Shivashish chose Surbhi and Romil went for Srishty.

Depending on the amount of time spent by the housemates watching a particular contestant’s channel, that person would be declared the Captain. There was a remote that was fixated on the table to change the channel, in case they felt the need. Unfortunately, the competitive streak of the contestants took over the remote and damaged it in the middle of all the snatching. Bigg Boss was enraged at them and hence the task was called off.

But since a Captain must be declared, a new task was introduced to them. Two chairs were kept in the garden area, and both Shivashish and Romil had to sit on it for as long as they could. Other housemates had to make sure that they exasperate the contestant who they do not wish to see as Captain. This task reminded everyone of the 'Samudri Lootere' task and they decided to increase their levels of torment but they could not.

Deepak, Somi and Rohit supported Romil while Sreesanth, Dipika, Megha and Srishty wanted Shivashish as the Captain. Karanvir was the Sanchalak. Sreesanth continued to spoil Deepak’s strategy of making Shivashish leave his chair. Megha, too, stalled Deepak and Rohit’s attempt to harass Shivashish. Bigg Boss banned the use of liquid in the task since no one was taking care of the mics. While Shivashish was being tormented by stuff like powder and garbage, Romil was in a better position.

Further, Deepak tried to take eggs from the refrigerator but Megha and Dipika stopped him saying that food items were limited. However, Sreesanth allowed Deepak to use eggs that came for him. But all of a sudden, Sreesanth got annoyed with Dipika for making halwa for Karanvir, who is seen eating the dessert in front of the two contenders who are being tormented for captaincy. Sreesanth questioned Karanvir about the halwa and Dipika told Sreesanth not to be unnecessarily rude to Karanvir. Sreesanth wondered how someone can eat halwa in front of two persons who are being 'tortured'. He broke down and locked himself in the bathroom. Dipika tried to pacify him. When Srishty and Jasleen also tried to pacify Sreesanth, Dipika told them to leave her alone with Sreesnath, which Srishty found insulting. Sreesanth came out of the bathroom and Dipika explained to him that it was just a task.

Soon after, Shivashish gave up and got off the chair as he could not sit in one position any longer. Romil became the new captain of the house. On Saturday, there will be some more excitement when Romil will nominate Shivashish for elimination. Shivashish will object and make some unpleasant remarks. Bigg Boss will punish the entire house by nominating all the contestants.

