Bigg Boss 12, 14 November, Day 59 written updates: Romil, Shivashish compete for captaincy

The hitman task has taken a strong toll on the contestants and everyone in the house is on a mission to eliminate each other from the captaincy task. In the aftermath of the task, new friendships bloomed and older ones got disconnected, all only to win the race of captaincy.

One strong bond that seemed to be shaken was that of the Happy Club. Deepak and Surbhi had a major argument, after she was believed to be supporting Shivashish. Romil and Surbhi also had a verbal tiff when Romil assumed that she was supporting Sreesanth in the task. By the end of it, Surbhi screamed that she isn’t a part of the Happy Club anymore. She then goes on to vent to Sreesanth and Karanvir. Another friendship that seems to have lost its zest was that of Shivashish and Jasleen’s. Again because they didn't come to support each other.

Surbhi told Romil not to be selfish and urged him to stay away from her since she was having an emotional outburst. While Shivashish tried to calm her down, Dipika and Sreesanth went on to discuss the points. Dipika started screaming at Shivashish in the kitchen and at the same time, Romil and Sreesanth were seen fighting near the dining area. With Somi's inputs, the fight blew out of proportion. It finally ended with Dipika telling Sreesanth everyone should play the game as they saw best.

After the first innings of the hitman task, it was time for the second round. Dipika, Jasleen, Rohit and Megha were already eliminated from the race to captaincy. The contestants challenge was not only to let their favourite person run for captaincy, but also to strategically save the amount from the winning prize money.

Deepak and Surbhi were spotting relaxing in the bedroom and within no time it escalated into a fight with Sreesanth trying to pacify them. The contestants then got busy with the luxury task. The contestants entered the room and gave the names to Sreesanth and Romil. While the two discussed what had to be done, the contestants bid against Surbhi. Through the task, Romil voted and drove Srishty out of the game.

Deepak gave the highest bid against Karanvir and Romil convinced Sreesanth to kill Karanvir for Rs 2,00,000. Deepak and Karanvir got into a war of words regarding Deepak's decision. As the task continued, Sreesanth told Shivashish that he would not kill Somi, but he'd be okay with killing Deepak.

Sreesanth then created a ruckus over Deepak not agreeing with the strategy. Bigg Boss eventually intervened and told them that only the hitmen could decide who gets killed. While Romil wanted to kill Somi, Sreesanth wanted to kill Deepak. Bigg Boss then summoned them into the confession room and questioned them on why they were unable to make a decision.

Bigg Boss then revealed that since the bid was made to Sreesanth, he would get to make a decision. With Deepak being killed, only Somi and Shivashish were left in the game. By the end, Sreesanth revealed that he took the deal made by Shivashish with Somi being killed. With Romil making more money than Sreesanth, Romil became a contender for the next captaincy. And with Shivashish being the only one 'alive', he became a contender too.

Later in the night, Romil apologised to Deepak for the sudden change in the game that led to him being killed. After a day filled with fights, Deepak and Dipika tried to cheer Sreesanth up that worked and lightened the mood of the house. The episode ended with Megha screaming at Romil and others who were chatting with each other late in the night. She got furious and called them 'losers'.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 10:01 AM