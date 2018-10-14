Bigg Boss 12, 13 October, Day 27 written updates: Salman Khan raps contestants for violent behaviour

Salman Khan began Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar epiosode by saying that the past week had all the elements – melodrama, fights and verbal spats. He shared that Bigg Boss had given them a task earlier in the day wherein the contestants had to label their housemates with adjectives from the set of words given to them.

Deepak got termed 'dhokebaaz', Romil was tagged 'shaatir', Saba received the tag of 'double dholki', Urvashi was called 'zero', Karanvir got 'kapti', Shivashish was deemed 'bewakoof' and Surbhi became the 'khalnaayak'. Salman revealed that Bigg Boss had made Sreesanth and Anup, who are in the secret room, its third eye and given them the task to judge if the housemates had taken the right decision in terms of giving said titles to each other. Both Sreesanth and Anup said that Nehha should have been the 'bewakoof' while Sourabh, they was more fit to be called 'double dholki'. According to them, Dipika deserved the 'shaatir' title and Romil should have got 'kapti'.

Sreesanth shared his reason of calling Dipika 'shaatir' and pointed out that it wasn't right that she took his name for eviction. Anup, too, added that it was only now that Sreesanth started playing the game and it was Dipika, who manipulated him and got him evicted. However, Salman told them that it's a game and that's how it's played. Both Sreesanth and Anup said they thought Nehha is 'bewakoof' because her actions were controlled by Dipika. Sreesanth also told Salman that he would unmask Dipika and other contestants once he returned. Both, Sreesanth and Anup decided they would't tell the housemates that they witnessed all the drama on the screen from another house.

Salman questioned Dipika over giving too many explanations for taking Sreesanth’s name for eviction. Dipika said that even after Sreesanth had started playing well, he wanted to go home. Surbhi said that Dipika and other single contestants had taken advantage of Sreesanth's emotions. However, Deepak shared that Sreesanth once asked him to pray for him that he stayed in the house and got a chance to narrate his story. He then went on to sing a self-written song for Sreesanth, making latter emotional.

Salman then pulled up Karanvir for focusing only on Srishty when she got hurt and not paying any heed to Deepak's injuries. Salman then questioned Sourabh and his recurring lies and then pointed out Shivashish's planned attack on Deepak. Salman told contestants that the survival of the fittest was about mental fitness and not physical fitness.

Salman then questioned the contestants over the captaincy task between Srishty and Saba that got ugly when both got violent. The angry host said that a punch, that the makers decided to not show in the final cut, could have not only led to Srishty’s eviction but also to an FIR against her. Jasleen added Srishty was more aggressive than required right from the beginning. Salman pointed out that Srishty got furious – first at Saba and then went to the washroom and took out the anger on herself. He advised Srishty to not be like Shivashish and said that had she not reacted to Saba's push, the result of the task would have been different.

“This is the last time I am telling you, whether Bigg Boss nikale na nikale, I have done it before. I have personally thrown someone out of the house; I will do it again. And if Bigg Boss says I am going against him, I will ask him to throw me out as well,” said Salman. “This is not the show I want to be a part of. I don't want to be seen like this. What am I doing here – making peace?” The contestants then unanimously decided to send Shivashish to the torture room this week where he'd to cut 50 onions as punishment.

The Weekend Ka Vaar ended with Kajol entering the show to promote her film Helicopter Eela. Salman gave a task to Kajol related to Ajay Devgn wherein she had to answer a few questions related to her husband and had to complete his photograph using the blocks provided. Kajol asks if she'd get a hamper, to which Salman said that this was not Karan Johar's show – "Hum sirf pamper kar sakte hai, hamper nahi. Humara poora budget chala gaya hai."

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 11:38 AM