Bigg Boss 12, 12 October, Day 26 written updates: Srishty Rode, Shivashish Mishra, Sourabh Patel sent to jail

While the tremors of the mid-week evictions are still being felt, yet another wave of unpleasant incidents occurred during the captaincy task with Bigg Boss disqualifying Srishty and Saba from the captaincy task for the entire season. The incident has shaken many bonds and has managed to reveal various shades of every contestant. Srishty was highly disappointed with the singles as they held her responsible for attacking Saba and hurting herself in anger.

Surbhi, Deepak and others are in a discussion about Sreesanth yet again. Surbhi is sure had it been Karanvir, even he would have named Sreesanth for nomination. Dipika and Jasleen discuss about Srishty and the former feels that she is a cold person. Dipika also has Srishty and Saba in mind among whom she hopes are sent to jail. Sreesanth is furious at Dipika. He feels she is not happy with just the punishment meted out to Saba and Srishty and she now wants them in the kalkothri as well. Sreesanth and Anup have a repeated chat about the proceedings in the house. They feel Nehha and Dipika have got Jasleen and Karanvir on their side. Sreesanth is convinced that Dipika wants to evict all the celebrities so that she can stay in the race. He is sure that once he gets back into the house, Dipika will come to him crying. He also feels Deepak and Romil are masters of the game. He is also worried about Somi because if Saba goes to jail, Somi will have to tag along because they are a jodi. Instead, Sreesanth and Anup feel that Dipika should go to jail for not doing good work as the sanchalak of the captaincy task.

Srishty, Shivashish and Saurabh get the jail term after a heated discussion between the contestants. The Khan sisters later corner Karanvir and launch a verbal attack against him. Surbhi too joins in and gets into a noisy fight with Karanvir. Surbhi and Deepak complain about Karanvir to Dipika. Dipika pretends that she agrees with him. Both Nehha and Dipika tell Karanvir that they only pretended in front of Surbhi and Deepak about being on their side. Dipika tells Karanvir that jodis are playing a game with them.

Bigg Boss announces an Oppo Flash Charge Task, where the captains of the house, Surbhi and Romil, have to choose four contestants — two from singles and two from the jodis — who they think need a flash charge that will help amp up their game. The fellow contestants had to point out their strengths and weaknesses while the in-task contestants defend themselves from their accusations. From singles, Nehha and Dipika are selected and from jodis - Urvashi and Jasleen. Contestants throw a volley of accusations and allegations at each other. Somi is the moderator of the task.

Everyone tells Urvashi that she needs to assert her point of view more aggressively and not get swayed by others' opinions. Surbhi feels that Dipika is faking her personality. She is not what she pretends to be. Saba also feels that she is two-faced. Shivashish feels Jasleen is playing safe and everyone agrees. Deepak wins the task and gets a new phone. Urvashi and Deepak have a secret meeting. Surbhi and Romil talk about Urvashi, who says she doesn't get good vibes from him. Surbhi also feels that Urvashi has so far never had any fight or argument with anyone in the house.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 11:03 AM