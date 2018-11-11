Bigg Boss 12, 10 November, Day 55 written updates: Preity Zinta shares stage with Salman Khan

Having fought for captaincy almost every week, Karanvir finally got the power in his hands by winning the title of the 'Fizz Captain' on the episode that saw Preity Zinta reunite with longtime co-star and host of Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan.

To everyone’s surprise, Bigg Boss, never short of adding various twists to the show, announced a very difficult task. The four nominated contestants, Somi, Surbhi, Romil and Deepak, were given a chance to release their frustration by nominating a contestant who they thought was fit to be in their place for this week’s evictions. The nominated contestants had to be dunked in Ice Cold water, cow dung, flour and rotten tomatoes. Srishty, Shivashish, Jasleen and Rohit, much to their dismay, were the ones to bathe in the given ingredients.

The week gone by was not an easy one. Various arguments, strained relationships, the worst being a major rift between Surbhi and Romil, surprised every person in the house. Salman Khan later took to questioning Deepak and Surbhi on their behaviour during the week and the comments they passed on Jasleen’s character. Salman asked Deepak who gave him the right to make personal comments about someone's private life. He said what Deepak did was character assassination and that is worse than insulting someone. He also slammed Surbhi for supporting Deepak. He praised Romil for trying to end the topic and not let it move ahead. Jasleen revealed that Surbhi and everyone else were taunting her over the fact that Anup Jalota had ditched her. Surbhi said she admitted her mistake and apologised to Jasleen. Deepak also apologised and both promised that such a thing will not happen again.

The Happy Club members were scared and nervous throughout as the dagger of eliminations was still hanging over them. They were seen getting emotional but still holding themselves together. Salman then asked each contestant to rate Sreesanth’s captaincy. A huge board with various positive and negative placards were placed in front of the seating area, and each contestant had to place the placard that they thought was suitable for him.

Salman brought up the issue between Sreesanth and Deepak. He also told Romil that his title of mastermind has been taken over by Sreesanth and revealed how Sreesanth managed to break up the Happy Club. Megha advised Srishty that Rohit was the one who was getting the advantage of being seen with her in the house and she got nothing out of it. In fact, Appy Fizz Caller of the Week cornered Rohit by asking him, since he made an entry with a bang why he is now seen in the house only because of Srishty.

Salman asked Karanvir who he will credit his victory to in the captaincy task. While Karanvir credited Rohit, Surbhi said that the credit should go to Dipika. Surbhi further said that Dipika got Somi out in the first round and even as Karanvir had accepted defeat, Dipika declared him the winner. Surbhi accused Dipika of making calculated decisions to make Karanvir the captain. Agreeing with Surbhi and others, Salman said that she had already decided to make Karanvir the captain but in the process, she lost her sense of right and wrong. Dipika said she did not monitor the task with the intention of being partial towards Karanvir.

Obviously, everyone felt that Dipika was the biggest 'gunehgaar' (culprit) of the week. Not just Karanvir, but Dipika also nominated herself. She was sent to the torture room where she got slapped by a dead fish.

Adding a bit of zing to the Weekend ka Vaar, Preity Zinta graced the stage with her presence. Preity and Salman, who have done many movies together, ended up playing 'Guess the Hook Step' with each other and were seen dancing away to glory. The actress then went into the house and gave them a task. She divided them into two teams. They had to entertain Preity with stories and performances. The team that would win the task will get the chance to escape from nominations in the upcoming week.

Salman came back with a teaser to the Sunday episode. He said that someone would get immunity on Sunday night.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 10:33 AM