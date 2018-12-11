Bigg Boss 12, 10 December, Day 85 written updates: Dipika’s husband Shoaib calls Sreesanth his brother-in-law

This week’s luxury budget task in Bigg Boss 12, Remote Control, controlled the emotions of each housemate differently. Each family member entering the house got some advice with them for everyone.

On the second day of the task Romil’s wife and his son entered the house to meet him. The poker-faced mastermind of the house Romil was seen listening to his wife's advice intently. He introduced Somi to his wife as his best friend. His wife immediately corrected him and said that Somi is like his younger sister probably because of rumours of their involvement the house. She also told Surbhi that she should be sensible before passing any comments for Romil especially since she calls him her brother. Surbhi had accused Romil of staring at her inappropriately.

The next one to enter the house was Bigg Boss ex-contestant and Somi’s sister Saba. Saba who already understands the dynamics of the game clarified to Romil and Somi that their friendship is not taken well outside the house. She advised Somi to be strong and not to get influenced by anyone. On thinking about Saba’s feedback, Somi and Romil discuss how to maintain safe distance from each other to avoid any kind of fiasco, outside the house. Karanvir, too, gave Somi his take and advise on this matter. On the one hand, Romil and Somi were in a fix after listening to the comments from their family members and on the other, each family member who came in the house criticised Surbhi in their own way which demotivated her. She had an emotional breakdown thinking she was being made the villain of the house. All housemates tried their best to comfort her, especially Sreesanth and Dipika.

The task was about to end and Dipika was eagerly waiting for her husband Shoaib. He made a dramatic entry from the confession room. He narrated a poem in Urdu for Dipika and made Sreesanth his official brother-in-law. Shoaib told Somi that he will fulfil her wish and take her on a date when she was out of the house, and it's Dipika who will arrange their date. He called Romil his favourite contestant after Dipika and Sreesanth. Shoaib then met Surbhi and told her that just three weeks were left and she could still do something to change her image. He also told Karanvir that Dipika wasn’t as bad as he thinks. As Dipika was expecting to see her husband, she had prepared a special atte ka halwa for him. Shoaib went down on his knees and gave her a rose. In the matter of few minutes Shoaib and Dipika gave some couple goals to all the housemates. Shoaib’s visit to Dipika was indeed very beautiful yet dramatic. On Tuesday, Shoaib will be seen spending some more time with Dipika.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 11:01 AM