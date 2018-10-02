Bigg Boss 12, 1 October, Day 15 written updates: Surbhi Rana, Romil enter as wild cards, Jasleen-Anup get nominated

Post a frenetic weekend as the contestants were shocked with double evictions, they seem to have no breather from Bigg Boss’ whammies. The contestants welcome two wild card entries, recently evicted Romil and former Roadies contestant, Surbhi Rana. Bigg Boss announces that with Nirmal leaving the house, Romil and Surbhi was the new jodi. Their entry leaves the housemates buzzing with several doubts in their mind, and in fact, Dipika is heard saying that now they have lost all peace. Will they create rifts? Will they instigate? The day began with the contestants waking up to the song, ‘What is your mobile number?’ This was Bigg Boss’ modus operandi to hint at the nomination task that was to follow.

But earlier, some differences arose between Sreesanth and Dipika and latter got emotional when she went to clear the misunderstandings with the former cricketer. With some housemates politicking, Sreesanth felt Dipika had spoken badly about him behind his back, whereas the latter denied it. This week’s nomination task was challenging, so as to test the level of bonding between the jodis. In the task, each single contestant were to hold captive one member from each jodi. As a ransom, the single contestant could ask for anything from the other jodi member, if they obliged to the request, they would be exempted from nominations and the single contestant would get nominated, but if they failed to oblige then the jodi would get nominated, leading to single contestant free from nominations.

Deciding to give each other a tough competition, the task began with Dipika and Anup - Jasleen jodi, where Anup was held captive, among Deepak- Urvashi, Urvashi was the captive and Karanveer the kidnapper; Sreesanth kidnapped Saba while Srishty took Sourabh as hostage.

Anup’s the first person to be ‘kidnapped’. Dipika told Jasleen that she had to cut her hair short, and destroy all her clothes and makeup. Jasleen said she would be without clothes, makeup items and hair. Shivashish advised Jasleen to negotiate to keep her night wear and make-up. Dipika said she cannot give her a leeway as she wanted to fulfil her task properly and win. All the jodi teams negotiated, but Dipika was in no mood to relent. Jasleen did not know what to do. Out of pressure she broke down saying her parents won’t be able to send her the clothes. Romil said Dipika was being unfair. Karanvir said Dipika was reminding him of Ranjeet, the villain. Shivashish tried to convince Jasleen for the task. Surbhi, who has already started playing her game, said karma will pay Dipika back. Jasleen finally declared that she could not part with her clothes or her hair and thus she and Anup got nominated.

Dipika was enjoying the situation, whereas, both, Jasleen and Anup got upset at being nominated. And it appeared that Anup was hurt about the fact that Jasleen didn’t sacrifice for him and he would decide to break the jodi with Jasleen sobbing uncontrollably.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 09:26 AM