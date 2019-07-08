You are here:

Big Little Lies: Scene depicting Reese Witherspoon hurling ice cream cone at Meryl Streep removed

FP Staff

Jul 08, 2019 15:51:33 IST

In the latest episode of Big Little Lies season 2, the scene between Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep (where Reese hurls an ice-cream cone at Streep) has been edited out, reports Vanity Fair. During the filming, the paparazzi images of the shoot had flooded social media, creating considerable buzz on the possible storyline which could have required such an extreme measure. However, once the episode aired, the build-up to the scene never got its due share and the final scene was missing.

Talking about the scene, Reese had joked to Vanity Fair last August, that she had "felt really good about it."  “Once you watch the show, you’ll understand why I did it. You’ll be happy, too. It’s one of those moments when you got to do it, even if it’s Meryl Streep... I did the wind-up, and I made sure to have proper mechanics and really focused on my target. And I got her. My softball skills paid off," the publication quoted the actress as saying.

Fans were quick to react to the missing scene calling it the "biggest little lie."

Check out what fans of Big Little Lies thought about the edit in the latest episode

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 15:51:33 IST

tags: Big Little Lies , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , HBO , Ice cream , ice cream cone , Meryl Streep , NowStreaming , Reese Witherspoon , Shareworthy

also see

Meryl Streep turns 70 and her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern lead birthday tributes

Meryl Streep turns 70 and her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern lead birthday tributes

Big Little Lies season 2 episode 4 review: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon deliver, and how

Big Little Lies season 2 episode 4 review: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon deliver, and how

Big Little Lies season 2 episode 3 review: What's the deal with Meryl Streep's character, Mary Louise?

Big Little Lies season 2 episode 3 review: What's the deal with Meryl Streep's character, Mary Louise?