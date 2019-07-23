Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley share farewell posts after season 2 finale

Washington DC: It's a wrap! HBO's insanely popular drama series Big Little Lies came to an end after airing its last episode on Sunday.

When the show aired in 2017, it received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike. The epic drama even took away several awards as a miniseries.

While viewers are reeling over the conclusion of Emmy-winning HBO show, just like all the fans, even the star cast of Big Little Lies is bidding adieu to the series with a heavy heart.

Nicole Kidman, who played the role of Celeste Wright, took to Instagram to share a few photos of her hugging her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep. She also shared a picture of the trio smiling alongside their fellow cast-mates Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern on the show's set.

"What a journey to have been on! Thank you to all of you for watching, and everything you have given this show and more! Your support made it possible and allowed these women's stories to be told. To everyone who was involved in making the show - my deepest thanks. Love you all xx #BigLittleLies," she wrote alongside the sweet pictures.

Check out Nicole Kidman's post

Woodley, who played the role of Jane Chapman, also took a moment to reflect on her journey after the season's ending. "I'm just feeling really. f--king. grateful. right. now. For the people standing on the Mauna. For my Big Littles Lies family. For all those who create. For all those who remember. Living for freedom. Living for grace. Living for balance. Honouring what is unseen, as much as we honour what is seen," she wrote on Instagram, referencing the Mauna Kea protests in Hawaii.

This is what Shailene Woodley said

In addition, Dern, who portrayed the part of the fierce Renata Klein, also posted a picture of herself "toasting to our amazing tribe" with Kravitz.

Check out Laura Dern's post

Toasting to our amazing tribe. Luckiest time ever. Hope you all enjoy. #BLL2

Witherspoon, who played the role of the Madeline Martha Mackenzie, shared an appreciation post for the show's fans.

This is what Reese Witherspoon had to say

"Can't believe tonight is the season finale of @biglittlelies! BIG surprises tonight! To all the fans of the show, THANK YOU! You are the reason this show is everything it can be. Thank you for watching, for discussing, for tweeting.... for Loving these women. It means the world to me," she wrote ahead of the finale.

The drama series has received a total of 16 Emmy nominations and eight wins over the course of its run. While it wasn't eligible for any Emmy nominations this year, there's no telling what's in store for the Monterey Five in the future.

The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.

The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast.

The Emmy-winning HBO series has not yet been renewed for a third season yet.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 08:55:15 IST