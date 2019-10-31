You are here:

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley to write Disney+ limited series Big Shots, starring John Stamos

Press Trust of India

Oct 31, 2019 12:40:50 IST

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley will write a new comedy drama for Disney+, with actor John Stamos attached as a lead.

The 10-episode show, titled Big Shots, has received a series order from Disney+ and in addition to writing, Kelley will also serve as executive producer, reported Variety.

John Stamos. Image from Twitter

Stamos will play a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Brad Garrett pitched the original idea to Kelley. He will serve as writer and executive producer.

Big Shots, to be produced by ABC Studios, will start shooting next month.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 12:41:40 IST

tags: ABC Studios , Big Little Lies , Bill D'Elia , Brad Garrett , David E Kelley , DIsney , Disney Plus , John Stamos , NowStreaming

