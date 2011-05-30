Big is out, Pippa’s in

The other Middleton, made famous by her rear, has a workout to her name.

P Diddy, make way for P Middy! Pippa Middleton’s pert behind now has an exercise move named after it, reports The Daily Mail. Personal trainer Gillian Reeves tells the Mail, “This one — I call it the P-Middy — is great because it uses all three gluteal muscles that make up the backside and has the added bonus of toning your tummy and thighs.”

Till Pippa’s maid of honour moment, women worldwide were envious of Jennifer Lopez’s ample derriere and socialite Kim Kardashian’s booty. But Pippa set that trend “behind” the day she was seen handling her sister, and now the Duchess of Cambridge’s train at the wedding of the year in April on TV. Big butts seem to be on their way out – it’s no longer the size that matters but the shape ladies, and it better be Pippa perfect! Bottoms up!

The Brad-y bunch wants star parents to say ‘I do’

Six kids and six years later, Hollywood’s power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems set to wed. Though no official announcement has been made yet, Brad hinted at a legal union in an interview recently. “The kids ask about marriage,” he told the USA Weekend. “It’s meaning more and more to them. So it’s something we’ve got to look at.”

The Jolie-Pitt kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins, Knox and Vivienne, are a lucky bunch to have such adoring parents. The handsome couple has managed to keep it together in times of quickie love and even quicker breakups. In 2009, Brad said he would maybe marry again “when it’s legal for everyone else”, in support of gay marriage.