Big Hit Entertainment announces development of BTS Universe TV Show, formation of K-Pop girl group

South Korean entertainment agenc Big Hit Entertainment, at its corporate event held on 21 August in Seoul, announced plans for a BTS Universe TV show as well as the formation of a new K-Pop girl group, according to Variety.

Big Hit founder, CEO and producer Bang Si-hyuk said, "Big Hit seeks to spur on change in the process of value creation and expansion in the music industry, which will boost revenues, expand the market, and advance the system, and ultimately enhance the quality of life for all employees and all members of the music community."

The company has garnered revenue worth $166.3 million so far, just $12 million less than the whole of 2018.

Big Hit said that the BTS TV show will be made by a "well-known drama production company", and will release sometime in the later half of 2020. Soompi writes that the show will tell story of the band members when they met for the first time. As the show will be reportedly be based on their younger selves, the members will be played by actors.

A new video game, based on the band in collaboration with Netmarble, was also announced.

BTS has achieved a cult status, especially in the last couple of years. The seven-member band created history becoming the first Korean group to top the Billboard 200 chart – not once, but thrice. Known for boyish good looks, floppy haircuts, and meticulously choreographed dance moves, the septet has become one of South Korea's best known and most lucrative musical exports.

While BTS sing in Korean, their style successfully fuses the catchy earworms of K-Pop with hip-hop and R'n'B. They had recently shared their sixth EP Map of the Soul: Persona. Halsey had featured on the album in 'Boy With Luv', which recorded the more than 75 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of release. Ed Sheeran has also written a song, 'Make it Right', for the record.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 14:54:32 IST