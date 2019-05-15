Big Boss Tamil Season 3 promo: Kamal Haasan to return as host; contestants yet to be announced

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will return to host popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss for its third season, its makers confirmed on Wednesday via a special promo video. Star Vijay, the channel which will air the show, released a promo video to mark the return of Haasan.

Bigg Boss 3 will go on air from the second week of June, reports The Hindu. The names of the contestants for the third season are yet to be officially announced.

Kamal made his television debut with the first season of Bigg Boss in 2017. Despite facing stiff opposition from some fringe groups who were against the culture the show was endorsing, the show went on to earn a cult following.

"I'm not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I'm not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don't think 'Bigg Boss' is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late," he said about the protests against the show.

On the film front, Kamal is expected to commence work on Shankar's magnum opus Indian 2 soon.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 16:55:49 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.