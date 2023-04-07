For more than 30 years, Suresh Ganesha, also known as Suresh Ganesha Patel, has worked as a celebrity stylist, costume designer, and businessman. He is Boy London’s owner. It is a major international fashion retail location in Mumbai. The young blogger’s work has made him meet celebrities like Kailash Kher, Abhijeet Sawant, and Sahil Khan among others.

Suresh Ganesha, a renowned fashion designer, celebrated his birthday at a five-star club located in Andheri, Mumbai. Many celebrities from the industry walked the red carpet and give him their wishes on his special day.

Celebrities who are the talk of the town in recent times were present at this glamorous party. Big Bos fame Hina Panchal, Jasleen Matharu, Akash Dadlani, Social Media Influencer Faizan Ansari who is trending due to his opinions, and many more stars, producers, and designers were present at the red carpet birthday bash. It was a happy affair that was surrounded by the glitz and glamor of the Bollywood industry and the presence of the media. Wishing Suresh Ganesha a very happy birthday and a life full of success, luck, and good wealth.

