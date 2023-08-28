Entertainment

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer locks its date! Releasing on 31st August!

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma

FP Staff Last Updated:August 28, 2023 23:47:08 IST
Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer locks its date! Releasing on 31st August!

The rising fever of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is just leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge with its intriguing songs. Amid all this, the audience is desperately waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer and finally, the makers are ready to treat everyone with the trailer on 31st August 2023.

Related Articles

Shah

Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Fan Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

Shah

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara in Jawan to Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in Fighter: 5 fresh pairings to look forward to

The excitement among the audience for Jawan is well visible across the nation. While the prevue has just given a small glimpse into the world of this massive action entertainer, now the time has come for the trailer to unleash. The long wait of the audience has finally come to an end as the trailer is all set to drop on 31st August 2023, Thursday. It’s less than two weeks left for the release of the film and the trailer will definitely set the excitement for SRK’s action-packed entertainer a notch higher.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Published on: August 28, 2023 23:47:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

Getting Sudha Murty to serve on the NCERT committee is a win for children's literature
Arts &amp; Culture

Getting Sudha Murty to serve on the NCERT committee is a win for children's literature

The fixation with Sudha Murty's personal food preferences has resulted in massive trolling recently and her achievements seem to have been forgotten. As one of the most popular authors of children’s literature in India, she has much to contribute to NCERT

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’ gets U/A certificate; CBFC removes visuals of a beheaded body

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has been cleared with a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 set to trump The Kerala Story to become 2nd highest grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 set to trump The Kerala Story to become 2nd highest grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

With an astounding footfall of 1.55+ crores patrons in just the first 5 days, Gadar 2 has achieved a milestone as the biggest non-solo release of all time