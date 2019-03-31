Bhuvan Bam, Divya Dutta on their short film Plus Minus winning big at Filmfare Awards 2019

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam and Divya Dutta-starrer Plus Minus won the 2019 Filmfare Award for Best Short Film recently. In a conversation with Firstpost, both the stars opened up about what the award meant for them.

"Firstly I never dreamt of it, I wasn't even expecting the nomination; however, it got nominated and with public voting, the movie won and it all feels unreal," said Bhuvan,

On the other hand, Divya knew about Captain Harbhajan Singh and she added that it's good that someone took an initiative to tell the story about him. "Our movie started on a very intuitive note and now it has got 17 million views which is a big achievement and that it has been awarded such an honour in a popular choice category, it feels great. Somewhere, you felt that this film deserves something nice," the Veer-Zaara actress added.

Bhuvan, who is know to have major creative control in his BB Ki Vines, disclosed that when he will step into Bollywood, he will try to be a director's actor as it will give him certain liberty. "If we (Director and I) bonded well, then maybe I could give my inputs and I can tell him that I'm not finding something correct; otherwise in Bollywood movies, you can't do anything. It is not yours anymore," the actor asserted.

Divya believes that the boom of digital content has created a lot of opportunities for actor and other technicians. "It's a great turnover. I would say there is so much work happening, everyone seems to be so busy. Every actor and technician is on to this platform and there is so much exposure to things. It's very interesting where people are discussing these stories and it is a new medium where people are going into new world by just clicking on it," she added.

Bhuvan Bam revealed that there are plenty of short films lined up for him and he's really excited for the Fanfest, which will happen on 30 March. Divya Dutta, on the other hand, is a bit selective when it comes to digital content but soon she will start another web series.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 10:25:45 IST