Bhushan Kumar of T-Series receives Guinness World Records certificate for most YouTube subscribers

The Guinness World Records on Friday felicitated music label T-Series’ Chairperson and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar with a certificate for being the first YouTube channel to have 100 million subscribers. He received the honour from Rishi Nath, adjudicator of Guinness World Records.

"We are extremely excited and humbled to have brought T-Series to this pinnacle and be bestowed a prestigious global benchmark of achievement and excellence such as the Guinness World Records. It is the collective effort of my team that has helped us reach this milestone," Kumar said in a statement.

From my father's visionary record label to today reaching for world records with the team's support, we have come a long way! Thank you @GWR for the recognition of being The 'First YouTube channel to cross 100M subscribers.' I owe this all to my father and my team! pic.twitter.com/hzwSuaiHfs — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) June 14, 2019

T-Series’ YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006, primarily featuring film songs and trailers. It has been associated with the music industry for the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalog of music across languages and genres.

The Indian music production firm has surpassed its major online rival PewDiePie, which has 96 million subscribers. The Swedish YouTuber and T-Series have been battling it out since October 2018 for the YouTube crown.

Later, in March, Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, posted a video on Twitter, appealing the Indian crowd to subscribe to its channel with the #BharatWinsYouTube campaign.

Many Bollywood personalities including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan as well as singers like Neha Kakkar and Armaan Mallik, have shared their support for T-Series.

Besides India, the T-Series audience base spans the UK, USA, Europe, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 12:52:09 IST