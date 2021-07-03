Bhushan Kumar announces Saroj Khan biopic on veteran choreographer's first death anniversary

Bhushan Kumar announced he's already acquired the rights to the story of Saroj Khan's life from her family.

Film producer Bhushan Kumar has announced that he will be making a movie on the life of celebrated Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. The announcement was shared on Twitter by the official account of T-Series, the music and film production company owned by Kumar.

The tweet said that Kumar has recently acquired the rights to the story of Saroj’s life from Raju Khan and Sukaina Khan, children of the legendary choreographer. Saroj’s other daughter Hina Khan passed away in 2019 so the rights to Saroj’s story have also been acquired from Hina’s children.

This announcement comes on the first death anniversary of Saroj who passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest.

It was reported in May this year that a public notice was published by the law firm Naik Naik & Company. The notice stated that their client is making a film on the life of Saroj and if anyone has an objection or claim of whatsoever nature then they should write to the firm within 15 days and send across proof of the claim. The notice said that the claim could include the life rights of Saroj Khan by way of assignment, pledge, gift, mortgage, sale, litigations, charge, and/or transfer of any kind or any manner whatsoever.

Back then, Saroj’s daughter Sukaina had said that she had not spoken to anyone and added that she will inform people when anything happens [regarding the movie]. The law firm had also not revealed the name of the client who was in the process of acquiring rights for the movie.

Saroj started her career in Bollywood earlier as a background dancer. It was with the 1974 film Geeta Mera Naam that her career as a choreographer was launched. She became the first recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography with the dance number Ek Do Teen from the 1988 movie Tezaab which was picturised on actress Madhuri Dixit.