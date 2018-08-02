Bhushan Kumar, Ajay Devgn to collaborate after Raid, will co-produce Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with Ajay Devgn to co-produce the historical drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior reports Mumbai Mirror. Devgn had revealed the first look of the film in July 2017, which gave a glimpse at Devgn's Maratha avatar engaged in combat.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Directed by Om Raut, who has also directed a Marathi biopic of Bal Gangadhar Tilak titled Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush (2015), the film will also reportedly see Devgn and Kajol reunite on screen after almost a decade. It was also reported that the makers were planning on casting Saif Ali Khan as the primary antagonist.

Kumar, who has previously produced films like Hindi Medium and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has also worked together in the past with Devgn, more recently on Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid. Taanaji is said to be Kumar's first film in the costume drama genre.

Mirror writes that it is expected to go on the floors on 25 September after Devgn wraps up the shoot for comedy Total Dhamaal, directed by Indra Kumar. Meanwhile, Kajol will be essaying the role of an overbearing mother to National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela.

