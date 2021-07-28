'Even though mother nature got some time to heal, the looming danger has not yet been averted,' Bhumi Pednekar said of climate change

Bhumi Pednekar spoke about the social media initiative Climate Warrior that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature. On World Nature Conservation Day today, Bhumi said she hoped that the pandemic hasn’t made governments across the world to shift their focus from climate change.

In a statement, Bhumi said, “With all the focus on COVID-19 and restarting the world, we have to realise that climate change is happening as we speak. Yes, the entire attention has gone to coronavirus pandemic as it should have but I’m hoping that the pressing issue of climate change hasn’t taken a backseat with governments.”

Bhumi has been deeply concerned about extreme weather conditions that are affecting people across the world. She says, “The pandemic has given us time to recalibrate, reset ourselves and our outlook towards the environment. We must pay heed to what is happening around us at all times and even though mother nature got some time to heal, the looming danger has not yet been averted. We are still seeing forest wildfires, flash floods, polar caps melting happening around us.”

Bhumi appreciated the efforts by Climate Warrior and said that the organisation was trying to make changes at the grassroots level which will give them optimum results.