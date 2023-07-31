Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition based on the theme of Mumbai City, is back and now open for submissions. The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. Dimensions Mumbai competition is applicable for young filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years across India; all they need to do is film Mumbai-based themes in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most exciting actors in contemporary Indian cinema and known for her eclectic choices of films, is the Brand Ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai this year. A hard-core Mumbai girl herself, Bhumi Pednerkar, in her role, will be engaging and supporting the young creative collective of aspiring filmmakers at Dimensions Mumbai.

Commenting on this, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Dimensions Mumbai this year. It’s an incredible platform for young filmmakers; it empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen. For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like Dimensions Mumbai to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential is special. As a proud Mumbaiite who is always amazed and excited by the city, I can’t wait to interact with some of these filmmakers, watch their films, and if I am able to positively impact their craft, I will be very happy and grateful for that.”

Welcoming Bhumi Pednekar to Dimensions Mumbai, Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, Jio MAMI, said: “Bhumi is an actor with talent and taste. Her films, starting with her debut, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, have helped to expand the boundaries of Hindi cinema. So it’s thrilling to have her as the ambassador for Dimensions Mumbai. Our ambition with Dimensions Mumbai is to create a culture, a movement of sorts, amongst the young filmmakers across India to tell authentic stories.

Short films are the trajectory for emerging voices to flourish; it’s an exciting time for the category, and we are very happy to collaborate with one of our finest actors on this one.”

Dimensions Mumbai has the distinction of being one of the largest short film competitions in India. It aims to bring together some of the finest young minds from around the country who have a very specific take on Mumbai. With talks, workshops, and panel discussions during the festival with top industry professionals, a significant feature at Jio MAMI, Dimensions Mumbai provides an opportunity for aspiring young filmmakers to interact with the best in the industry.

Previously restricted to participants residing in Mumbai, this year’s edition broadens its horizons, inviting filmmakers from all corners of India to partake in the cinematic celebration. Dimensions Mumbai is applicable to participants between the ages of 18 and 25.. The competition invites filmmakers to create a short film of a maximum of 5 minutes in length centred around the theme of Mumbai city. A distinguished jury consisting of industry experts will carefully review the entries, and the top three films will be honoured at the grand Opening Ceremony of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Deepti D’Cunha, Artistic Director – Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival added, “At Jio MAMI, we strive to build a body of work that demonstrates the capabilities of young independent filmmakers. Dimensions Mumbai is a step towards pushing boundaries and showcasing their work to established names in the industry as well as a wide audience, both Indian and international. We are expecting a staggering response for Dimensions Mumbai, our much-loved competition. We are proud of the category as many Dimensions Mumbai filmmakers have gone on to become big names in the industry, and the fact their journey started with Jio MAMI is a special feeling, and we want to create more success stories like these.”