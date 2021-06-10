Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar had previously collaborated on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati, on which Kumar served as co-producer.

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film Rakshabandhan.

The actor duo has previously collaborated on movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Pednekar-starrer Durgamati, on which Kumar served as co-producer.

A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan@akshaykumar @aanandlrai pic.twitter.com/3dTHGv2xbe — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 9, 2021

The film is written by Rai's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Rakshabandhan is described as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

"We are hoping to start by 15 June. By then cases may come down and the situation should become more conducive for us to work with the unit," Aanand L Rai tells Times of India.

The film will be Kumar's second collaboration with Rai, after Atrangi Re, which features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Pednekar was last seen in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati, both of which released last year.

Rakshabandhan is presented by Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia and Rai. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

