Actor Bhumi Pednekar was awarded the prestigious Disruptor of the Year Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) this year. Speaking about it, she said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award at IFFM. This recognition is extremely heartening for me because I have never walked the beaten path. This award is also of great validation to me because it shows that the power of persistence in breaking barriers and challenging the status quo definitely pays off. I’m proud of all the films that I have done so far but I’m extra proud of Badhaai Do because it allowed me to voice my support to the LGBTQIA+ community in India.”

The Disruptor of the Year Award at IFFM is a testament to individuals who embody the spirit of breaking barriers and pushing boundaries within the film industry. Bhumi Pednekar’s journey in the realm of entertainment has been nothing short of remarkable, characterized by her unwavering commitment to selecting roles that not only resonate with audiences but also ignite conversations on societal issues that demand attention.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “As a disruptor, I have always tried to redefine possibilities, shatter stereotypes, and pave new paths for change through inclusivity. This award is not just a celebration of my journey; it is a tribute to all the fearless souls who dare to dream differently and strive to make a positive impact on the world.”