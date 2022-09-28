Bhumi Pednekar has consistently and passionately advocated conservation and protection of the environment and she has started a pan India campaign called Climate Warrior aimed at raising awareness about climate change and environmental conservation.

Climate Warrior is a concerted social media and online initiative that Bhumi uses to focus on awareness building and engage the people of our country to become more conscious of climate and environment-friendly life choices. It also highlights the work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India to bring about sustainable change to the environment.

Now, Bhumi has become a part of a prestigious advocacy campaign on climate change aimed at galvanising the youth for the important United Nations Climate Change conference – COP27. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is aiming at creating an impactful initiative to bring citizen and celebrity voices directly to world leaders and decision-makers as a lead up to COP27 happening in Egypt from 6th-18th November.

Bhumi is raising her voice against pollution and is promoting the need to recycle. She says, “I’m here to urge you to take climate action now. Heat waves, droughts, floods, tsunamis, wildfires are ravaging our planet and pushing millions of people across the world into deeper poverty. Pollution is damaging our health and our wellbeing. We are at a tipping point and cannot afford to lose any more time.”

She adds, “I’m committed to do my part. I recycle water, say no to single use plastic, live a sustainable life. But we need more from you.”

Urgent action to reduce use of fossil fuel, plastic, protect our biodiversity and safeguard our people already suffering the impacts of climate change. Together, we can create a healthy and sustainable planet.”

