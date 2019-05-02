Bhuj: The Pride of India makers announce another film based on 1971 Indo-Pak war, tentatively titled 155 Hours

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India have announced another film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, tentatively titled 155 Hours. It is based on true story of Captain Karam Singh Virk and Hawaldar Baldev Singh, and their commitment to the country. This is the story of their perseverance and courage.

A young commando soldier of the Sikh regiment, Baldev Singh, was stranded in the jungles of Pakistan and suffered bullet injuries in both legs and one arm. All he had for company was the corpse of his best friend, another soldier. Baldev Singh survived for 155 hours without any food or water.

On the other hand, Commander Karam Singh Virk's mission was to raid the dense jungles of Pakistan, while also fulfilling his promise to a wounded Baldev Singh, that he would take him back to his pind (native place) alive.

While the names of the actors who will essay the roles of Karam Singh Virk and Baldev Singh will be announced soon, the film will be helmed and written by critically acclaimed director Vinod Kapri of Pihu-fame, and produced by Ginny Khanuja and Vajir Singh.

The names of the other actors and technicians will also be announced shortly.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:22:00 IST

