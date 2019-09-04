Bhram trailer: A terrified Kalki Koechlin struggles between reality and illusion in ZEE5 series

ZEE5 revealed the trailer of its upcoming psychological thriller, Bhram, on 4 September. Kalki Koechlin headlines the show, which also stars Eijaz Khan, Sanjay Suri, Omkar Kapoor and Bhumika Chawla.

The trailer showcases Kalki in a confused state of mind, struggling to accept what she sees is the literal truth or just an illusion of her thoughts. She is haunted by either a memory or the ghost of a woman, who was once dear to her. In one sequence, the woman asks for help from the bushes near Kalki's house and slowly approaches her, leaving Kalki frightened out of her wits.

A motion poster of Bhram was shared by ZEE5 on Twitter.

According to a press release, Bhram, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, "revolves around a female novelist who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and goes through many eccentric emotions while pursuing a story."

"Bhram is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works," Kalki said in a statement, according to The Indian Express.

The actress is known for taking up unconventional roles like Dev.D, Ek Thi Daayan, Shaitan, That Girl in Yellow Boots and Margarita With a Straw. Kalki has starred in Zoya Akhtar's web series for Amazon Made in Heaven and was most recently seen in the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games.

Bhram premieres 18th September on ZEE5.

Watch the trailer here.



