The release of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Bhoot Police has been pushed ahead and the film will now make its debut on Disney+Hotstar on 10 September, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

The adventure horror-comedy film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, was earlier announced to release on 17 September.

The official account of Disney+ Hotstar took to social media and shared the new release date for the movie.

Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. Bhoot Police is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September.🔥👻#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/QRKlY17yEn — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 7, 2021

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Jaya Taurani is attached as a co-producer.

The team started filming in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished the production in February.

Bhoot Police is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment.