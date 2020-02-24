You are here:

Bhoot— Part One: The Haunted Ship box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's horror film earns Rs 16.36 cr over opening weekend

Vicky Kaushal's new release Bhoot— Part One: The Haunted Ship is struggling to hold its grasp on box office. The film which opened to Rs 5.10 crore on 21 February, earned Rs 5.52 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.74 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is Rs 16.36 crore so far.

Trade experts note that the film needs to sustain during the second week to gain a sizeable box office collection. Meanwhile its subsequent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned Rs 32.66 crore so far.

Bhoot is Kaushal's third-highest opening weekend (excluding Sanju, where he played a supporting part), after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Raazi (2018).

Kaushal plays a surveying officer in the film who is assigned to look into the case of an abandoned ship which mysteriously landed at the shores of Mumbai. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. Previously, Khaitan had said that their main intention with this film was to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 12:22:20 IST